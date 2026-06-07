England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Underway

England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off
Referee Natalie Simon has blown her whistle, and we are officially underway! The atmosphere is electric as both sides look to stamp their authority on the match from the opening minute.
England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Bolivia Clash With Scotland
On the other hand, Scotland take on Bolivia to sharpen up their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Fans can check the score for the Bolivia vs Scotland here.
England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Check Starting XIs
England: Jordan Pickford; Jarell Quansah, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Djed Spence; Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson; Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane.
New Zealand: Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman, Liberato Cacace; Marko Stamenic, Joe Bell; Elijah Just, Sarpreet Singh, Matthew Garbett; Chris Wood.
England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details
In the United Kingdom:
Television: The match is being broadcast live on ITV1.
In the United States:
Television: You can watch the game on FOX Soccer Plus.
Streaming: The match is available via the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com, as well as through Fubo.
In India:
The match will be available for live telecast on the Sony Ten network channels. The live streaming of the England vs New Zealand match will be available on SonyLIV mobile app and website.
England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Event: International Friendly
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (Kick-off: 1:30 PM IST)
Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, USA
England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between England and New Zealand. Watch this space for live updates!