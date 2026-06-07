England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Underway

England forwards Harry Kane, right, and Marcus Rashford work out during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens. AP Photo

England Vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ENG vs NZ exhibition match at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on June 07, Sunday. . This fixture marks the first of two warm-up matches for Thomas Tuchel’s side before they head to their base camp, providing a vital opportunity for the squad to acclimatize to the intense Florida heat, with temperatures expected to hover around 32°C at kick-off. For Tuchel, the primary objective is to test his tactical setup and manage player fitness. The manager has signaled his intent to utilize two different lineups across the two halves to build energy levels and evaluate his World Cup hopefuls. With squad competition fierce, players like Kobbie Mainoo and the in-form Ollie Watkins are looking to stake their claim for a starting role. Meanwhile, the All Whites of New Zealand, led by veteran striker Chris Wood, provide a disciplined test as they prepare for their own World Cup campaign. As England looks to become comfortable being uncomfortable in the sweltering conditions, this match serves as a crucial building block ahead of their group stage opener against Croatia on June 15. Follow play-by-play updates of the ENG vs NZ match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jun 2026, 01:33:36 am IST England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off Referee Natalie Simon has blown her whistle, and we are officially underway! The atmosphere is electric as both sides look to stamp their authority on the match from the opening minute.

7 Jun 2026, 01:10:15 am IST England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Bolivia Clash With Scotland On the other hand, Scotland take on Bolivia to sharpen up their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Fans can check the score for the Bolivia vs Scotland here.

7 Jun 2026, 01:09:15 am IST England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Check Starting XIs England: Jordan Pickford; Jarell Quansah, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Djed Spence; Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson; Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane. New Zealand: Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman, Liberato Cacace; Marko Stamenic, Joe Bell; Elijah Just, Sarpreet Singh, Matthew Garbett; Chris Wood.

7 Jun 2026, 01:09:15 am IST England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details In the United Kingdom: Television: The match is being broadcast live on ITV1. In the United States: Television: You can watch the game on FOX Soccer Plus.

Streaming: The match is available via the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com, as well as through Fubo. In India: The match will be available for live telecast on the Sony Ten network channels. The live streaming of the England vs New Zealand match will be available on SonyLIV mobile app and website.

7 Jun 2026, 12:44:38 am IST England Vs New Zealand Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Event: International Friendly Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (Kick-off: 1:30 PM IST) Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, USA