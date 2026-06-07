Bolivia 0-0 Scotland Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Underway

Bolivia Vs Scotland Live Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off
The action is underway at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey! This international friendly marks a pivotal moment for both squads: Scotland, under manager Steve Clarke, is fine-tuning their tactical setup as they put the final touches on their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, while Bolivia arrives in the U.S. eager to regain momentum following their recent competitive setback.
The Scots, looking to build on their confidence after a strong showing against Curaçao, have wasted no time, taking the initiative from the very first touch. With the Tartan Army filling the stands and the World Cup looming on the horizon, Scotland is pushing forward immediately, looking to dictate the tempo against a resilient Bolivian side. It is a vital test for Clarke’s men before they head into the tournament, and the energy on the pitch is palpable as play kicks off in this neutral-venue showdown.
Bolivia Vs Scotland Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming
The Bolivia vs Scotland International Friendly match live streaming will be available on the FanCode mobile app and website.
Bolivia Vs Scotland Live Score, International Friendly: Check Starting XIs
Bolivia: Guillermo Viscarra, Yomar Rocha, Luis Haquín, Efraín Morales, Roberto Fernández, Robson Matheus, Ervin Vaca, Gabriel Villamíl, Miguel Terceros, Daniel Ribera
Scotland: Ché Adams, Lawrence Shankland, Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Scott McTominay, Ben Gannon-Doak, Andy Robertson, Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Aaron Hickey, Angus Gunn
Bolivia Vs Scotland Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Event: International Friendly
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (Kick-off: 4:00 PM EDT / 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 7)
Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey, USA
Bolivia Vs Scotland Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between Bolivia and Scotland. Watch this space for live updates!