Bolivia 0-0 Scotland Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Underway

Scotland players work out during a training session for the national soccer team in Fort Lauderdale. AP Photo

Bolivia Vs Scotland Live Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the BOL vs SCO exhibition match at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on June 07, Sunday. For Steve Clarke’s side, this serves as a final, critical dress rehearsal before they head into the tournament—their first appearance on the global stage since 1998. Having recently dispatched Curacao 4–1, the Scots are looking to build momentum and refine their tactical setup against South American opposition. Under Clarke's guidance, the team will lean on the experience of captain Andy Robertson and the midfield dynamism of Scott McTominay and Ryan Christie to control the tempo. Despite the recent injury blow to Billy Gilmour, the squad remains deep, with players like Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland aiming to solidify their roles in the starting XI. Bolivia, currently rebuilding after a heartbreaking playoff loss to Iraq, arrive seeking a statement performance. While they won’t be appearing at the World Cup, the match offers their manager a chance to test younger talents like Moisés Paniagua against European competition. With both sides eager to make a mark in this neutral-venue clash, the atmosphere in New Jersey promises to be electric as Scotland finalizes its plans for the upcoming summer campaign. Follow play-by-play update of the Bolivia vs Scotland match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jun 2026, 01:36:50 am IST Bolivia Vs Scotland Live Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off The action is underway at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey! This international friendly marks a pivotal moment for both squads: Scotland, under manager Steve Clarke, is fine-tuning their tactical setup as they put the final touches on their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, while Bolivia arrives in the U.S. eager to regain momentum following their recent competitive setback. The Scots, looking to build on their confidence after a strong showing against Curaçao, have wasted no time, taking the initiative from the very first touch. With the Tartan Army filling the stands and the World Cup looming on the horizon, Scotland is pushing forward immediately, looking to dictate the tempo against a resilient Bolivian side. It is a vital test for Clarke’s men before they head into the tournament, and the energy on the pitch is palpable as play kicks off in this neutral-venue showdown.

7 Jun 2026, 01:30:48 am IST Bolivia Vs Scotland Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming The Bolivia vs Scotland International Friendly match live streaming will be available on the FanCode mobile app and website.

7 Jun 2026, 01:30:02 am IST Bolivia Vs Scotland Live Score, International Friendly: Check Starting XIs Bolivia: Guillermo Viscarra, Yomar Rocha, Luis Haquín, Efraín Morales, Roberto Fernández, Robson Matheus, Ervin Vaca, Gabriel Villamíl, Miguel Terceros, Daniel Ribera Scotland: Ché Adams, Lawrence Shankland, Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Scott McTominay, Ben Gannon-Doak, Andy Robertson, Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Aaron Hickey, Angus Gunn

7 Jun 2026, 01:13:50 am IST Bolivia Vs Scotland Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Event: International Friendly Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (Kick-off: 4:00 PM EDT / 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 7) Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey, USA