Erin Routliffe: The Two-Time US Open Champion Who Draws Her Fire From A Paralympic Medallist Sister

Summary of this article
Erin Routliffe was in India for the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania Group I tie
Routliffe was part of the New Zealand team that finished fifth; the teams finishing third and fourth remain in Group I, while the bottom two are relegated to Group II
Routliffe spoke to Outlook India about her journey, which has been shaped by both heartbreak and success, and she now approaches the sport with a simpler mindset
As New Zealand finished fifth at the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania Group I tie at the DLTA Complex in Delhi, Erin Routliffe reflected on what truly drives a champion, and it wasn’t accolades or rankings. It was family.
For the former world No. 1 doubles player and two-time US Open champion, motivation has always come from the women who know her best, her sisters. Growing up in a household where women carved their own paths and made their own marks, Routliffe discovered early that the greatest inspiration often comes from those closest to you.
Her sister Tess is an international para-swimmer and two-time Paralympic medallist, with podium finishes at 2016 Rio and 2024 Paris, while Tara is a former volleyball player. Each sister’s journey has shaped Routliffe’s own in profound ways.
The family’s origin story is equally unconventional. Routliffe was born in New Zealand while her parents were on an around-the-world sailing adventure, later settling in Auckland before eventually moving to Canada. She made the move to Montreal in September 2011 to train at the National Training Centre.
When asked what motivates her, Routliffe’s answer is immediate and heartfelt. She told Outlook India, “My younger sister Tess has inspired me for as long as I can remember. I’ve seen her wake up at 4 am to train, and I’ve always admired, maybe even envied. I may be the older sister, but she pushes me in so many ways. We were both in Paris around the Olympics, even if her competition came a month later.”
She added, “If we can both be at the Los Angeles Games in 2028, that would be something really special.”
Billie Jean King And The Fight For Equality That Changed Women’s Tennis
As Routliffe competed at the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania Group I tie at the DLTA Complex, the conversation naturally turned to the evolution of women’s tennis and the pioneers who changed the game forever.
“I think obviously Billie Jean changed a lot for us and for women’s tennis. And she is such a pioneer for feminism. So I think it changed everything. And I think it’s still even changing. I think the WTA is definitely trying to change women’s sport.”
“And with the WTA maternity fund that we got, I think it was like a year ago, it was amazing because I think it was the first women’s sport that ever had something like that for mothers and people that are trying to have babies and come back and play. So that’s incredible.”
For Routliffe, the maternity fund represents more than just financial support, it symbolises how far women’s tennis has come in recognising the complete lives of its athletes.
It’s a tangible acknowledgment that women don’t have to choose between motherhood and their careers, a freedom previous generations of female athletes could only dream of.
During competition at the DLTA Complex, discussions around women’s tennis visibility came up when Routliffe was asked about playing in largely empty stands.
“Obviously, we like playing in front of fans. I think playing against the hosts was different. So we hoped people would come out and watch women’s tennis. Whether they cheered for us or not, they probably wouldn’t have, but that’s okay. I don’t think it impacted me.”
She added, “I think playing doubles, people sometimes at tournaments don’t watch it as much, even at the biggest tournaments. But I think we all play our best when there’s people watching. So, you know, we hope people come out and we’re here all week. So it’d be nice if they could.”
Losses And Wins That Shaped Routliffe’s Journey
When discussing the losses and wins that have shaped her career, Routliffe’s voice took on a reflective tone. The year 2019 stands as a turning point, though not for the reasons one might expect.
Routliffe suffered a devastating first-round loss in the ladies’ doubles at Wimbledon. Partnering with Madison Brengle, she was defeated 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 by Oksana Kalashnikova and Xinyun Han.
She had been searching for her first Grand Slam main draw victory, and Wimbledon seemed to offer that opportunity. But heartbreak arrived in the form of lost match points.
“Yeah, I think it was a tough one because I was looking for my first main draw slam win. And I think having match points and losing was heartbreaking at the time. It felt like everything. But it really was a turning point for me. You know, I took some time away from tennis and then came back and kind of changed my whole perspective. So, yeah, it was just, you know, I think everything happens for a reason.”
She took nearly a six-month break after that loss at Wimbledon 2019.
“Obviously, that hurt really bad. But, you know, any athlete, any sports person will know that they have these losses that they’ll never forget, but they also have these wins that they’ll never forget. So you kind of have to, like, ride the roller coaster of this life and learn as you go and just do your best.”
That loss at Wimbledon became the catalyst for transformation. Rather than letting defeat define her, Routliffe used it as fuel to rebuild her career with a healthier perspective.
The years 2023, 2024, and 2025 brought renewed success. Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski began their partnership in August 2023, and things quickly clicked.
They won three titles together in 2025, including the US Open. Earlier in the year, they claimed titles in Stuttgart and Cincinnati. Across their two-and-a-half-year partnership, they secured seven titles in total.
At the 2024 Wimbledon, the pair finished runners-up in the women’s doubles, losing a tight final to Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 7-6(5), 7-6(1). Despite the defeat, Routliffe achieved a historic milestone by becoming world No. 1 in doubles.
When asked which victories still stay with her, Routliffe reflected on those peak moments.
“Win, I think, is easy. It’s, like, probably, well, I don’t know. It’s either the 2023 US Open or 2025 US Open. Like, either of those. I think they both came at such different times in my career, and they both have such different emotions attached to them. So that’s probably my favorite one.”
“And then also finals, when we won finals at the end of 2024. I have so many. I have a lot of wins that I like. Cincinnati, we won in 2024, but that was with Asia Muhammad, one of my best friends. So that was a really special moment.”
The pair announced their split on November 10, 2025.
On losses, Routliffe remains equally candid.
“I would say the Wimbledon one is a tough one. It really changed a lot of things for me. And in tennis, I think you kind of have to have a short memory. You can’t think about the losses too much.”
When asked how these moments have shaped her, she emphasised growth over results.
“Yeah, they’re everything. I think, yeah, they’re just, it’s every single day you try and learn something new. And I do really find that in this life, on tour with everyone and, you know, playing with different partners and having different coaches and being around different people, you learn so much about yourself.”
“And, yeah, I just try to enjoy the process and enjoy, you know, obviously there’s moments I don’t enjoy, like in every job. But I think the point is that you’re just learning throughout it all. So I try to do that.”
Her first coach’s mantra still guides her: “My first coach ever said that you win or you learn. I think, ultimately, if you can win and learn at the same time, that would be amazing. But I try to take that every time I get a loss. I’m like, okay, well, at least I can learn today and, you know, take it into the next match or the next practice. So that’s probably my favorite.”
As a full-time athlete, Routliffe understands the importance of balance.
“I think when I’m away from tennis, hanging out with my family and friends is a big thing for me. And when I travel with friends, I just spend time with them. I try to read a little bit, books where I’m learning about other people or about myself. But it’s pretty full-on, there’s a lot of tennis all the time.”
On food, she acknowledged a common concern among touring players in India, the ‘Delhi belly’ scare.
“You know, I think obviously players come here and when they’re not used to the spices, sometimes they get sick. So I think that’s something that we’re all pretty wary of.”
“But no, I don’t think it impacts my game or anything. I really like the food here, you know, and they’ve been treating us really well. Our hotel’s really nice and this club is nice. So yeah, I think we’re all happy to be here.”
Her best memory from India came off the court.
“I met a really good friend here, an Australian girl, and we met in 2017 and we’ve been friends ever since. That’s my best memory. And we roomed together and did everything together on that trip, so it was fun. And we were in Mumbai, I think we found some good restaurants.”
At this stage of her career, Routliffe is adapting to the physical demands of the sport and the realities of age. At 31, she is increasingly mindful of how her body responds to the grind of the tour.
“Yeah, it’s a huge thing. Our season is so long, like 9-10 months of the year. And getting older, your body changes. I’ve definitely noticed I’m more sore and travelling hits me harder. So it’s something I’m working on, it’s probably the most important thing if you want to play every week.”
She continues to evolve her game alongside the sport itself. “I think I try to be adaptable and learn and grow every single year. The game is changing, everyone is amazing. No matter the round or tournament, everyone is really, really good. And that’s something I aspire to keep up with. But it’s definitely difficult because women’s tennis is evolving so much.”
What’s Next For Routliffe
After the Billie Jean King Cup campaign, her focus shifts to the clay season.
“My next tournament is Madrid. I’ll be playing with a different partner, I’m kind of switching partners right now. So that’ll be exciting. Madrid, Rome, the whole clay season. I played Charleston last week, which was nice, but I’m excited to get going.”
The partnerships may change, the surfaces may shift, but the mindset remains constant. For Erin Routliffe, it’s simple now, she’s just ‘enjoying’ tennis.