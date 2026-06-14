Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: DFB-Elf Face Blue Wave At Houston Stadium - Starting XIs Out

Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash between GER and CUW on Sunday, 14 June, at Houston Stadium

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates
Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Die Nationalelf Face Blue Wave At Houston Stadium X/@DFB_Team
Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash between Germany and Curacao at Houston Stadium on Sunday, 14 June. Germany open their campaign as firm favourites against debutants Curacao, who are making their first-ever World Cup appearance after a historic qualifying run as the smallest nation ever to reach the finals. Julian Nagelsmann’s side come in on the back of nine straight wins but are still chasing redemption after group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, while Curacao, coached by Dick Advocaat, arrive with no pressure and will look to cause a shock despite their lower ranking and limited experience at this level.
LIVE UPDATES

Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CUW Starting XI

Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: GER Starting XI

Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Germany:

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel.

Defenders

Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Robin Koch, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Yann Aurel Bisseck.

Midfielders

Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlović, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Groß, Angelo Stiller, Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry.

Forwards

Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Niclas Füllkrug, Leroy Sané, Jonathan Burkardt.

Curacao:

Goalkeepers

Eloy Room, Trevor Doornbusch, Tyrick Bodak.

Defenders

Cuco Martina, Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari, Djevencio van der Kust, Justin Ogenia, Roshon van Eijma, Juriën Gaari, Xavier Mompremier.

Midfielders

Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Joshua Zimmerman, Kenji Gorré, Livano Comenencia, Jeremy Antonisse, Kevin Felida, Richairo Zivkovic.

Forwards

Rangelo Janga, Jurgen Locadia, Gervane Kastaneer, Jearl Margaritha, Xander Severina.

Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we’re back with another live blog and it’s Germany Vs Curacao, stay tuned for all the live updates as the action unfolds.

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