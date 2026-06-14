Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: DFB-Elf Face Blue Wave At Houston Stadium - Starting XIs Out

Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Die Nationalelf Face Blue Wave At Houston Stadium X/@DFB_Team

Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash between Germany and Curacao at Houston Stadium on Sunday, 14 June. Germany open their campaign as firm favourites against debutants Curacao, who are making their first-ever World Cup appearance after a historic qualifying run as the smallest nation ever to reach the finals. Julian Nagelsmann’s side come in on the back of nine straight wins but are still chasing redemption after group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, while Curacao, coached by Dick Advocaat, arrive with no pressure and will look to cause a shock despite their lower ranking and limited experience at this level.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Jun 2026, 10:02:39 pm IST Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CUW Starting XI 🇨🇼 Our starters for today #TheBlueWave #Curaçao pic.twitter.com/PmrHAJfxVu — Curaçao National Football Team (@TheBlueWaveFFK) June 14, 2026

14 Jun 2026, 10:01:40 pm IST Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: GER Starting XI Für Deutschland! 🖤❤️💛#fifaworldcup #dfbteam 📸 GES, DFB/Thomas Böcker pic.twitter.com/ClvqL6XZSt — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) June 14, 2026

14 Jun 2026, 09:49:33 pm IST Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads Germany: Goalkeepers Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel. Defenders Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Robin Koch, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Yann Aurel Bisseck. Midfielders Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlović, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Groß, Angelo Stiller, Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry. Forwards Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Niclas Füllkrug, Leroy Sané, Jonathan Burkardt. Curacao: Goalkeepers Eloy Room, Trevor Doornbusch, Tyrick Bodak. Defenders Cuco Martina, Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari, Djevencio van der Kust, Justin Ogenia, Roshon van Eijma, Juriën Gaari, Xavier Mompremier. Midfielders Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Joshua Zimmerman, Kenji Gorré, Livano Comenencia, Jeremy Antonisse, Kevin Felida, Richairo Zivkovic. Forwards Rangelo Janga, Jurgen Locadia, Gervane Kastaneer, Jearl Margaritha, Xander Severina.

14 Jun 2026, 09:35:29 pm IST Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.