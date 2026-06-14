Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: DFB-Elf Face Blue Wave At Houston Stadium - Starting XIs Out

Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CUW Starting XI
Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: GER Starting XI
Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Germany:
Goalkeepers
Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel.
Defenders
Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Robin Koch, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Yann Aurel Bisseck.
Midfielders
Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlović, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Groß, Angelo Stiller, Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry.
Forwards
Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Niclas Füllkrug, Leroy Sané, Jonathan Burkardt.
Curacao:
Goalkeepers
Eloy Room, Trevor Doornbusch, Tyrick Bodak.
Defenders
Cuco Martina, Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari, Djevencio van der Kust, Justin Ogenia, Roshon van Eijma, Juriën Gaari, Xavier Mompremier.
Midfielders
Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Joshua Zimmerman, Kenji Gorré, Livano Comenencia, Jeremy Antonisse, Kevin Felida, Richairo Zivkovic.
Forwards
Rangelo Janga, Jurgen Locadia, Gervane Kastaneer, Jearl Margaritha, Xander Severina.
Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Germany Vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we’re back with another live blog and it’s Germany Vs Curacao, stay tuned for all the live updates as the action unfolds.