Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner met seven-time major winner Alcaraz in their ninth final in what is often called the “Sincaraz” rivalry

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ATP World Tour Finals: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
Italy's Jannik Sinner, left, and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hug after the final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Summary of this article

  • Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to reclaim no. 1 crown

  • The 24-year-old Italian will return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday

  • Alcaraz had won his last 17 matches on clay but struggled Sunday with 45 unforced errors

Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Sunday to win the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time and reclaim the No. 1 ranking from his biggest tennis rival.

“The result is amazing,” Sinner said. “Getting back to No. 1 means a lot for me.”

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner met seven-time major winner Alcaraz in their ninth final in what is often called the “Sincaraz” rivalry.

Sinner trimmed Alcaraz’s head-to-head lead to 10-7 in clinching his 27th career title overall and his first Masters title on clay. The 24-year-old Italian will return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

Sinner rallied from 3-1 down in the second set amid blustery conditions at the Monte Carlo Country Club and served out the match, clinching it on his first match point when Alcaraz returned a forehand long.

“It was a bit windy, a bit breezy. Different conditions from what the tournament has brought,” Sinner said. “I am very happy to win a big title on this surface, I haven’t done it before and it means a lot to me.”

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Alcaraz had won his last 17 matches on clay but struggled Sunday with 45 unforced errors.

However, he praised Sinner.

“It is impressive what you are achieving right now,” Alcaraz said. “Congratulations for everything.”

Sinner dropped to his knees after Alcaraz’s shot landed out and then jogged over to celebrate with his box.

“I felt a bit tired, so I tried to keep the right mentality,” Sinner said. “Having this trophy means a lot to me.”

It was Sinner’s third title of the year after sweeping Indian Wells and Miami — also winning those finals in straight sets — to become only the fourth man to reach the final at the first three Masters of the season. Sinner joined tennis great Novak Djokovic (in 2015) as the only one to win the first three Masters tournaments.

Alcaraz’s two titles this year include the Australian Open, where the 22-year-old Spaniard became the youngest man to win all four tennis majors.

He produced a stunning comeback to beat Sinner in last year’s French Open final, then lost the Wimbledon final to Sinner before beating him again in the U.S. Open final.

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