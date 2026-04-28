IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 39

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's dominant nine-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals has propelled them to second place on the table with 12 points, while leaving DC struggling in seventh with a severely damaged net run rate

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table
RCB's Jitesh Sharma celebrates a catch against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB demolished DC by 9 wickets in the IPL 2026 match 39

  • They consolidated at the second position with the win

  • Punjab Kings continue to be at the top of the points table

The match 39 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed a clinical display from the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who dismantled Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets. After bundling out the hosts for a meager 75, RCB chased down the target in just 6.3 overs, a result that significantly boosted their Net Run Rate (NRR) to +1.919.

This victory catapulted RCB to the second spot on the table with 12 points from eight matches, firmly cementing their position as prime contenders for the playoffs and keeping them within striking distance of the league leaders.

For the Delhi Capitals, this crushing defeat at home was a massive setback, leaving them stranded in the seventh position with only six points from eight games. Their negative NRR of -1.060 further complicates their path to the knockout stages, as they have now suffered five losses in the tournament.

The disparity between the two sides was evident as RCB’s bowling unit, led by Josh Hazlewood, exploited the conditions perfectly, while the Delhi batters struggled to find any momentum, a trend that DC will need to reverse immediately if they are to remain relevant in the competition.

Looking at the broader standings, Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain the only undefeated side, sitting comfortably at the top with 13 points from seven matches and a healthy NRR of +1.333. Behind RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are locked in a tight battle for the third and fourth spots, both with 10 points from eight matches, separated only by NRR.

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Gujarat Titans currently hold the fifth position with eight points, having won four of their eight games, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sit in sixth with six points, struggling for consistency despite their legendary pedigree.

Further down the table, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in eighth place with five points, followed by Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, both languishing at the bottom with four points each.

IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 39

RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
1Punjab Kings (PBKS)7601131.333
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)8620121.919
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)8530100.815
4Rajasthan Royals (RR)8520100.602
5Gujarat Titans (GT)84408-0.475
6Chennai Super Kings (CSK)83506-0.121
7Delhi Capitals (DC)83506-1.16
8Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)82515-0.751
9Mumbai Indians (MI)72504-0.736
10Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)82604-1.106

While PBKS, RCB, SRH, and RR appear to be the current favorites for the playoffs, the mid-table density means teams like Gujarat Titans and CSK could still make a spirited comeback with a string of wins.

Conversely, KKR, MI, and LSG need to get a move on soon, as their margin for error has virtually disappeared in what is becoming a high-stakes race for the top four.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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