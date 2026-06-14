Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Ivory Coast and Ecuador will be facing each other for the first time in their footballing history.
Both teams have the same level of defence solidity and depth.
The match will be held on June 15, 2026 4:30 am(IST) at Philadelphia Stadium, USA
Ivory Coast and Ecuador will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in a crucial Group E encounter, with both sides aware that every point could prove decisive in the race for the knockout stages.
The group also features tournament heavyweights Germany and World Cup debutants Curacao, with Germany widely expected to top the standings after opening their campaign against Curacao. As a result, this clash could have a significant bearing on who secures the second qualification spot.
Head coach Emerse Faé has guided Ivory Coast back to the global stage, with Les Éléphants continuing their reputation as one of Africa's strongest footballing nations.
Since their maiden appearance in 2006, the Ivorians have featured in every FIFA World Cup except the 2022 edition and arrive with a squad blending experience, physicality and attacking flair.
Their objective will be to replicate the consistency that has made them a regular presence on football's biggest stage.
Standing in their way is Sebastián Beccacece's Ecuador, popularly known as La Tri. The South American side will be making their sixth World Cup appearance, having featured in every edition since 2002 except for 2010.
Ecuador have earned a reputation for their energetic pressing, disciplined defensive structure and ability to compete against stronger opposition.
With Germany expected to dominate Group E, both Ivory Coast and Ecuador will view this fixture as a must-win encounter, setting the stage for a tightly contested battle between two ambitious sides seeking a positive start to their World Cup journey.
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 0
Ivory Coast Wins: 0
Ecuador Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
This Group E encounter is expected to be one of the tightest matches of the opening round, with most predictions pointing towards either a 1-1 draw or a narrow 1-0 victory for Ecuador.
Both teams are built on defensive solidity rather than outright attacking firepower, making a low-scoring affair the most likely outcome. With Germany widely expected to dominate the group, neither side will want to risk defeat in what could prove to be a decisive battle for second place.
Ecuador's strength lies in their exceptional defensive structure. La Tri conceded just five goals during their CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, with the formidable partnership of Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié protected by midfield powerhouse Moisés Caicedo. Their disciplined approach has made them one of the hardest teams to break down in international football.
Ivory Coast, however, arrive with plenty of confidence after a strong run of results, including an impressive 2-1 victory over France in a recent friendly.
Emerse Faé has transformed Les Éléphants into a more tactically disciplined side capable of competing against elite opposition while remaining dangerous on the counterattack.
Nevertheless, given Ecuador's defensive quality and experience in grinding out results, they hold a slight edge heading into the contest.
Prediction: Ecuador 1-0 Ivory Coast.
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Ivory Coast Predicted XIs:
Y. Fofana (GK); Doue, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande
Ecuador Predicted XIs:
Galindez (GK); Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Philadelphia, USA
Stadium: Philadelphia Stadium
Date: Monday, 15 June
Kick-off Time: 15/06/2026 – 4:30 am (IST)
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Ivory Coast:
Goalkeepers
Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont.
Defenders
Emmanuel Agbadou, Clément Akpa, Ousmane Diomandé, Guéla Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Wilfried Singo.
Midfielders
Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulaï, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean-Mickaël Seri.
Forwards
Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakité, Yan Diomandé, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi.
Ecuador:
Goalkeepers
Hernán Galíndez, Gonzalo Valle, Moisés Ramírez.
Defenders
Piero Hincapié, Willian Pacho, Félix Torres, Joel Ordóñez, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupiñán, Xavier Arreaga, José Hurtado.
Midfielders
Moisés Caicedo, Alan Franco, Jhegson Méndez, Carlos Gruezo, Kendry Páez, Pedro Vite, Óscar Zambrano.
Forwards
Enner Valencia, Kevin Rodríguez, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo, Janner Corozo, Gonzalo Plata, Jeremy Sarmiento, Allen Obando.