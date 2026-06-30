Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 fixture between Mexico and Ecuador

Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Mexico players celebrate post match AP Photo
Players from Mexico celebrate after the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
Summary of this article

  • This will mark the 29th meeting of these two nations in a crucial encounter at the Round of 32.

  • Experts predict a low scoring victory for Mexico 2-1 or 1-0.

  • The match will be played at Mexico's home ground, Mexico City Stadium on July 01 at 6:30 a.m. (IST).

Mexico arrive in the Round of 32 as one of the tournament's most consistent teams, having won all three Group A matches without conceding a single goal. El Tri defeated South Africa (2-0), edged South Korea (1-0), and wrapped up the group stage with a convincing 2-0 victory over Czechia to finish as table toppers.

Backed by passionate home support, Javier Aguirre's side have looked disciplined in defence and clinical in attack, making them one of the strongest contenders heading into the knockout phase.

Ecuador's road to the Round of 32 has been anything but straightforward. After suffering a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast and being held to a 0-0 draw by Curaçao, they produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating Germany 2-1 to snatch qualification.

Now, they face another massive challenge against the tournament hosts. The atmosphere has already intensified off the pitch, with Mexican fans gathering outside Ecuador's team hotel, chanting and creating noise through the night in an attempt to disrupt the visitors' preparations.

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With the crowd firmly behind Mexico and Ecuador carrying giant-killing confidence, this promises to be one of the most electrifying knockout clashes of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Meetings: 28

  • Mexico Wins: 15

  • Draws: 8

  • Ecuador Wins: 4

Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Experts widely predict a hard-fought, low-scoring victory for Mexico, with a common scoreline of 1-0 or 2-1 in favor of the co-hosts.

El Tri’s flawless group stage run, defensive solidity, and massive home-field advantage at the Estadio Azteca make them the clear favorites against a defensively resilient but goal-shy Ecuador team

Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Mexico Predicted XIs:

Rangel (GK); Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Álvarez, Lira, Gutiérrez; Alvarado, Jiménez, Quiñones

Ecuador Predicted XIs:

Galindez (GK); Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia

Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Mexico City

  • Stadium: Mexico City Stadium

  • Date: Wednesday, 01 July

  • Kick-off time: 01/07/2026 – 6:30 AM (IST)

Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Mexico

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo

Defenders: Israel Reyes, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Mateo Chávez

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Brian Gutierrez, Orbelin Pineda, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Cesar Huerta, Alvaro Fidalgo, Luis Chavez.

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Giménez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González, Raúl Jiménez.

Ecuador:

Goalkeepers

Hernán Galíndez, Gonzalo Valle, Moisés Ramírez.

Defenders

Piero Hincapié, Willian Pacho, Félix Torres, Joel Ordóñez, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupiñán, Xavier Arreaga, José Hurtado.

Midfielders

Moisés Caicedo, Alan Franco, Jhegson Méndez, Carlos Gruezo, Kendry Páez, Pedro Vite, Óscar Zambrano.

Forwards

Enner Valencia, Kevin Rodríguez, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo, Janner Corozo, Gonzalo Plata, Jeremy Sarmiento, Allen Obando.

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