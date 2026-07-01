Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Mexico City Stadium
Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Mexico remains unbeaten in the tournament and has not allowed a single goal against them. They have consistently met their fans' expectations and will approach their match against Ecuador in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup with great confidence. Javier Aguirre's men have put in a performance that has lifted the spirits of its supporters who have every reason to believe this could be a historic tournament run. In a historic achievement, Ecuador triumphed over Germany with a score of 2-1 in their final group match, marking their first victory against this opponent and securing a place in the round of 32.
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