Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Mexico City Stadium

Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Mexico remains unbeaten in the tournament and has not allowed a single goal against them. They have consistently met their fans' expectations and will approach their match against Ecuador in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup with great confidence. Javier Aguirre's men have put in a performance that has lifted the spirits of its supporters who have every reason to believe this could be a historic tournament run. In a historic achievement, Ecuador triumphed over Germany with a score of 2-1 in their final group match, marking their first victory against this opponent and securing a place in the round of 32.

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Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Soccer fans get revved up at a watch party on Reforma Ave., near the Angel of Independence monument, for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador, in Mexico City AP/Marco Ugarte
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Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Soccer fans get revved up at a watch party on Reforma Ave., near the Angel of Independence monument, for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador, in Mexico City AP/Marco Ugarte
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Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Mexican fans react ahead of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Fans wait as the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador is delayed due to a thunderstorm AP/Fernando Llano
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Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Rain falls as fans wait for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. AP/Fernando Llano
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Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
A fan wears a poncho as it rains ahead of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador AP
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