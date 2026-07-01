Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Mexico City Stadium

Soccer fans get revved up at a watch party on Reforma Ave., near the Angel of Independence monument, for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador, in Mexico City AP/Marco Ugarte

1/5 Soccer fans get revved up at a watch party on Reforma Ave., near the Angel of Independence monument, for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador, in Mexico City AP/Marco Ugarte





2/5 Mexican fans react ahead of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, AP/Natacha Pisarenko





3/5 Fans wait as the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador is delayed due to a thunderstorm AP/Fernando Llano





4/5 Rain falls as fans wait for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. AP/Fernando Llano





5/5 A fan wears a poncho as it rains ahead of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador AP





