DC Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 39 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru: preview, toss update, playing XIs, impact substitutes and more

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DC Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fielding First - Check Playing XIs
KL Rahul, left, and batting partner Nitish Rana in action during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, opt to bowl first

  • Delhi Capitals include Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera and Sahil Parakh in playing XI

  • RCB playing unchanged side

Delhi Capitals (DC) aim to arrest a two-game losing streak as they welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday (April 27).

ALSO READ: DC Vs RCB Live Score

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first. His opposite number Axar Patel said he would have fielded too.

The Capitals included Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera and Sahil Parakh in their playing XI, while RCB fielded an unchanged side.

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Auqib Nabi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, T Vijay, Abishek Porel

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer

The Royal Challengers are perched in the second spot with five wins from seven games, while the Capitals lie seventh with three victories and four losses.

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The hosts would seek a sizeable contribution from KL Rahul, who has a fantastic record against RCB. As for Bengaluru, all eyes will again be on Delhi boy Virat Kohli, who is making a 'homecoming' of sorts.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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