DC Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, opt to bowl first
Delhi Capitals include Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera and Sahil Parakh in playing XI
RCB playing unchanged side
Delhi Capitals (DC) aim to arrest a two-game losing streak as they welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday (April 27).
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first. His opposite number Axar Patel said he would have fielded too.
The Capitals included Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera and Sahil Parakh in their playing XI, while RCB fielded an unchanged side.
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson
Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Auqib Nabi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, T Vijay, Abishek Porel
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer
The Royal Challengers are perched in the second spot with five wins from seven games, while the Capitals lie seventh with three victories and four losses.
The hosts would seek a sizeable contribution from KL Rahul, who has a fantastic record against RCB. As for Bengaluru, all eyes will again be on Delhi boy Virat Kohli, who is making a 'homecoming' of sorts.