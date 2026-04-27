DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 39 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul chat during warm ups before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

1/2 Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson warm ups before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup





2/2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, left, and Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup





