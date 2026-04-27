DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 39 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in match 39 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday (April 27).The Capitals included Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera and Sahil Parakh in their playing XI, while RCB fielded an unchanged side. The Royal Challengers are perched in the second spot in the points table with five wins from seven games, while the Capitals lie seventh with three victories and four losses.
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