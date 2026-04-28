Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot

The second phase of elections in West Bengal on April 29, brings the curtain down on Assembly Elections 2026 across four states and a UT. Preparations are in full swing as officials check electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines to their respective booths. With around 2,500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, bike patrols and helpline centres, massive security arrangement has been put in place ahead of the second phase of the Assembly elections. The state witnessed extraordinarily high polling in the first phase of the election of April 23, recording a polling rate of 93.18%.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
West Bengal Assembly Poll
Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
1/10
West Bengal Assembly Poll
Polling officials leave for their respective booths after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units on the eve of second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
West Bengal Assembly Poll 2026
Polling officials collect Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre on the eve of second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
West Bengal Assembly Poll
Polling officials collect Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre, for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
West Bengal Assembly Poll
Polling officials collect Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre on the eve of second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
West Bengal Assembly Poll
Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
West Bengal Assembly Poll
Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
West Bengal Assembly Poll
Polling officials collect Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre on the eve of second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
West Bengal Assembly Poll
Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
West Bengal Assembly Poll
Polling officials collect Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre on the eve of second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
West Bengal Assembly Poll
Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Qualifier: Check Match Prediction And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  2. PSZ Vs ISU Match Facts, PSL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Pakistan Super League Qualifier

  3. PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Mullanpur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match 40

  4. PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  5. PBKS Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 40

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Uber Cup 2026: India Women Lose 0–5 To China In Final Group Tie

  4. IND Vs CHN Highlights, Uber Cup 2026: Wang Zhi Yi, Chen Yu Fei, Liu-Tan Dominate As China Defeat India 5-0

  5. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: Preview, Qualification Scenario – All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Big Question In Tamil Politics: Can Thalapathy Be Thala?

  2. Day In Pics: April 27, 2026

  3. Kolkata Port Voter Decline After SIR Raises Concerns for TMC Bastion

  4. Mamata Banerjee’s Fiery Final Push: Streetfighter CM Wraps Up High-Stakes Election Campaign

  5. Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Pune Station, Passengers Safe

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Europe Pays $32 Billion Extra For Energy Amid US-Iran War Disruption, Says EU Chief

  2. Trump Administration Challenges Local Control Of U.S. Elections Through Targeted Investigations

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. White House Correspondents Dinner Shooting Suspect Sent Anti-Trump Manifesto Before Attack

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. DC Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39

  2. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

  3. Maharashtra Court Convicts BJP Minister Nitesh Rane in 2019 Mud Assault Case

  4. EC Orders Action Over Objectionable Post Targeting Mamata Banerjee

  5. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar Film Holds Strong

  6. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  7. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  8. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets