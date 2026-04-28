Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot
The second phase of elections in West Bengal on April 29, brings the curtain down on Assembly Elections 2026 across four states and a UT. Preparations are in full swing as officials check electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines to their respective booths. With around 2,500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, bike patrols and helpline centres, massive security arrangement has been put in place ahead of the second phase of the Assembly elections. The state witnessed extraordinarily high polling in the first phase of the election of April 23, recording a polling rate of 93.18%.
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