PSL 2026 Playoffs Guide: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

A view of the Gaddafi Stadium, where opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, is taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

A view of the Gaddafi Stadium, where opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, is taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary