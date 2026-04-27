PSL 2026 Playoffs Guide: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

PSL 2026 Playoffs Guide: Know all about the Pakistan Super League 2026 playoffs, including preview, teams and squads, full schedule, live streaming details, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Pakistan Super League 2026 playoffs guide preview teams schedule live streaming
A view of the Gaddafi Stadium, where opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, is taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The PSL 2026 playoffs start on Tuesday, with the top two teams meeting in Qualifier and the third and fourth placed sides playing Eliminator 1

  • The four teams who qualified are Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and Hyderabad Kingsmen

  • Find out the PSL 2026 playoffs teams, squads, schedule, live streaming details, and more

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 playoffs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with the top four teams looking to fight it out for a chance to lift the trophy.

Similar to the format followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL), PSL will have the top two teams in the qualifier, with the winner going straight to the final on May 3. The third- and fourth-placed teams in the league standings will play in the first Eliminator. The winner will play the losing side of the Qualifier in the second Eliminator, and the winner will complete the lineup for the PSL 2026 final.

Peshawar Zalmi finished top of the league phase with 17 points, losing just one of their eight games. Three-time champions Islamabad United finished in second place after winning the final league game against third-placed Multan Sultans. Hyderabad Kingsmen completed the top four, securing qualification for the first time after a big win over bottom-placed Rawalpindiz on Sunday.

In a big change, the Pakistan government has decided to allow fans in the stadiums for the three playoff games and final. The entire league phase of PSL 2026 was played in empty stadiums due to a fuel shortage linked to the ongoing war in the Middle East. However, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif approved the change in policy on Monday.

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PSL 2026 Playoffs: Schedule

  • Qualifier: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi, on April 28 (7:30 PM IST)

  • Eliminator 1: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 29 (7:30 PM IST)

  • Eliminator 2: Qualifier Loser vs Eliminator 1 Winner at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 1 (7:30 PM IST)

  • Final: Qualifier Winner vs Eliminator 2 Winner at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 3 (7:30 PM IST)

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Team Squads

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad, Andries Gous, Sameen Gul, Dipendra Singh Airee, Richard Gleeson.

Peshawar Zalmi: James Vince, Babar Azam (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Brian Bennett, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Aaron Hardie.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe (wk), Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Ashton Turner (c), Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Awais Zafar, Faisal Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Delano Potgieter, Lachlan Shaw, Muhammad Shahzad, Atizaz Habib Khan, Shehzad Gul, Momin Qamar.

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Live Streaming Details

The PSL 2026 playoffs will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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