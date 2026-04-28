Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

Summary of this article
Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a nationwide advisory to shield workers from heatwaves.
Employers asked to provide water, shade, cooling, breaks, and safer work schedules.
Outdoor labourers and heat-exposed workers face the highest health risks.
Amid rising temperatures across the country, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued a nationwide advisory calling for urgent steps to protect workers from severe heatwave conditions.
The ministry directed state governments, labour commissioners, employers, and industrial bodies to strengthen workplace safety measures, especially for employees exposed to outdoor or high-temperature environments. Construction workers, factory staff, agricultural labourers, miners, sanitation workers, and delivery personnel are among those considered most vulnerable.
The advisory recommends ensuring uninterrupted access to clean drinking water, shaded rest zones, cooling arrangements, proper ventilation, and first-aid support at worksites. Employers have also been urged to modify working hours where possible, shifting physically demanding tasks to early mornings or evenings to avoid peak afternoon heat.
Officials stressed the importance of educating workers and supervisors about symptoms of heat stress such as dizziness, headaches, cramps, nausea, and fatigue. Prompt medical attention has been advised for workers showing signs of heatstroke or exhaustion.
The ministry also called for emergency preparedness plans, including quick response protocols, regular monitoring of weather alerts, and coordination with local health authorities during extreme weather spells.
India regularly faces intense summer heat, with several regions recording dangerous temperatures each year. Experts warn that climate-linked heatwaves are becoming longer and more frequent, increasing risks for millions of workers in the informal and organised sectors alike.
The advisory is aimed at preventing heat-related illnesses, reducing productivity losses, and ensuring that economic activity continues without compromising worker safety.