PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 40 At New Chandigarh

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, today (April 28). Both teams made changes to their respective starting XIs: Suryansh Shedge and Lockie Ferguson in for Shashank Singh and Xavier Bartlett (PBKS); Dasun Shanaka and Yash Punja in for Shimron Hetmyer and Ravi Bishnoi (RR). Undefeated in seven outings, PPKS lead the IPL 2026 table with 13 points, while RR are fourth with 10 from their eight. See the best pictures from the PBKS vs RR, IPL cricket match.

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Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, right, and Prabhsimran Singh interact between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Priyansh Arya IPL 2026
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Prabhsimran Singh IPL 2026
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Premier League: RR vs PBKS
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh, left, and his batting partner Cooper Connolly celebrates scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League Cooper Connolly
Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh, celebrates his fifty runs
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh, left, celebrates his fifty runs as Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer looks on during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.() | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals' Yashraj Punja, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Shreyas Iyer Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League Marcus Stoinis
Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo; AP
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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