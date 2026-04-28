PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 40 At New Chandigarh
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, today (April 28). Both teams made changes to their respective starting XIs: Suryansh Shedge and Lockie Ferguson in for Shashank Singh and Xavier Bartlett (PBKS); Dasun Shanaka and Yash Punja in for Shimron Hetmyer and Ravi Bishnoi (RR). Undefeated in seven outings, PPKS lead the IPL 2026 table with 13 points, while RR are fourth with 10 from their eight. See the best pictures from the PBKS vs RR, IPL cricket match.
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