IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Photo: AP

Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Photo: AP