RR Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Back As Captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bowl First

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 25, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in Match No. 36 of IPL 2026
Pat Cummins returns to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad after a break, marking a key boost for the side
At the toss, SRH win it and opt to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 36 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 25, in what also marks RR’s first home game under Riyan Parag’s leadership this season.
Rajasthan Royals have been in strong form, winning five of their seven matches so far, and look well settled in both batting and bowling departments. The 2008 champions have built solid momentum and will be eyeing another victory to further strengthen their position in the playoff race.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, come into this clash boosted by the return of their skipper Pat Cummins after a break due to workload management.
His comeback adds experience and balance to the side, and SRH will be determined to make an impact immediately by challenging RR on their home turf.
RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Skippers Speak At Toss
Riyan Parag: We were looking to do that as well. But in the last couple of seasons we have not done well chasing, no problems batting first. We know the wicket really well, we had our camp here. There might be dew but it won’t be too much. Last year we fell short by a couple of overs, just want to put up a collective 40 overs. The middle order has to step up, along with the others.
Pat Cummins: We are going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks good, so we will try and see what we have to chase down. I feel really fresh, it has been a while, I have had good preparation and my body feels well. He’s fantastic, four wins in the first seven games, and he played that SRH game in a bold, fearless style of cricket. We know the pitch really well in Hyderabad, but this is the first game here for both teams, so it will be a challenge. I come in for Madushanka.
RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field.
RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma
RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Impact Subs
Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Travis Head