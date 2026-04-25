RR Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Back As Captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bowl First

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coach Daniel Vettori, left, and Pat Cummins during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coach Daniel Vettori, left, and Pat Cummins during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak