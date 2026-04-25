RR Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Back As Captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bowl First

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check toss update and playing XIs for Indian Premier League 2026 Match 36 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday, April 25

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
RR Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Back As Captain
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coach Daniel Vettori, left, and Pat Cummins during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 25, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in Match No. 36 of IPL 2026

  • Pat Cummins returns to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad after a break, marking a key boost for the side

  • At the toss, SRH win it and opt to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 36 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 25, in what also marks RR’s first home game under Riyan Parag’s leadership this season.

Rajasthan Royals have been in strong form, winning five of their seven matches so far, and look well settled in both batting and bowling departments. The 2008 champions have built solid momentum and will be eyeing another victory to further strengthen their position in the playoff race.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, come into this clash boosted by the return of their skipper Pat Cummins after a break due to workload management.

His comeback adds experience and balance to the side, and SRH will be determined to make an impact immediately by challenging RR on their home turf.

RR vs SRH Live Score

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Skippers Speak At Toss

Riyan Parag: We were looking to do that as well. But in the last couple of seasons we have not done well chasing, no problems batting first. We know the wicket really well, we had our camp here. There might be dew but it won’t be too much. Last year we fell short by a couple of overs, just want to put up a collective 40 overs. The middle order has to step up, along with the others.

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, second right, with teammates celebrates after the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
SRH Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 21
Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
SRH Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right and Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 21; Check Head-To-Head Stats
Abhishek Sharma in action during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. - AP Photo
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Hyderabad Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match
Related Content

Pat Cummins: We are going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks good, so we will try and see what we have to chase down. I feel really fresh, it has been a while, I have had good preparation and my body feels well. He’s fantastic, four wins in the first seven games, and he played that SRH game in a bold, fearless style of cricket. We know the pitch really well in Hyderabad, but this is the first game here for both teams, so it will be a challenge. I come in for Madushanka.

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field.

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Impact Subs

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Travis Head

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Karun Nair’s Drops Prove Costly As Shreyas Iyer Fires Punjab Kings To Record Chase

  2. RR Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 15-Ball Fifty

  3. IPL Dispatch: Kohli, Sudharsan Punish Bowlers; Cummins To Take SRH Captaincy

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Virat Kohli Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  5. IPL 2026: 'It Is Important To Assess The Conditions', Jansen Reveals Secret To Success Of Punjab Kings' Bowling Unit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Gargi College Gatecrash Rekindles Questions Of Power, Safety On Women’s Campuses

  2. From Critic to Convert: Raghav Chadha Leads Dramatic Rajya Sabha Defection To BJP

  3. Day In Pics: April 24, 2026

  4. Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State

  5. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Iran FM Araghchi In Islamabad For US-Iran Talks

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Meta, Microsoft Cut Thousands Of Jobs As AI Investment Surges

  5. Parliament Suspended In Nepal, Home Minister Resigns Amid Financial Conduct Probe

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance