RR Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: TraviShek Up Against YashaVanshi In A High-Octane Clash

RR will take on SRH in match 36 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026. AP Photo

RR Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 36 of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, April 25. After losing two consecutive matches, RR made a good comeback in the last match against LSG to win by 40 runs. RR's openers - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been in sublime form, but it's their middle-order that is a concern. On the other hand, SRH has also been a top-heavy team, and with Abhishek Sharma's firing, their middle-over woes have not come under the scanner. Can RR's bowler expose SRH's middle-order? That remains to be seen. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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