PM Modi Virtually Launches Six BCCI Indoor Cricket Academies Across Northeast India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually opened six state-of-the-art BCCI indoor cricket academies across Northeast India in a major expansion of the cricket infrastructure in the region

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches six BCCI indoor academies across northeast India
Narendra Modi in Sikkim. | Photo: X/narendramodi
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  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six indoor cricket academies across Northeast India on Tuesday

  • The academies are in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland

  • The inauguration ceremony was attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah and BCCI office bearers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six state-of-the-art indoor cricket academies across northeast India, which are part of the BCCI's expansion programme for cricketing infrastructure in the region.

The academies are located in Rangpo (Sikkim), Doimukh (Arunachal Pradesh), Imphal (Manipur), Madankurklang (Meghalaya), Aizawl (Mizoram), and Dimapur (Nagaland).

"The Honourable Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the facilities during a state function in Gangtok, Sikkim, marking a significant step towards strengthening sports infrastructure and unlocking the immense sporting potential of the North-East region," the BCCI stated in a release.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah along with all the office bearers of BCCI while administrators from the other five northeastern states joined via video conference.

"This project was conceptualised and driven by the BCCI under the leadership of Jay Shah during his tenure as Secretary, with a clear focus on strengthening cricketing ecosystems in emerging regions," the BCCI said.

"The foundation stone for these academies was laid by Shah in May 2024, setting in motion a structured effort to build world-class cricketing infrastructure in the North-East."

The academies have been designed as high-performance centres, equipped with indoor practice pitches, high-tech gymnasiums, temperature-controlled swimming pools, and dedicated administrative and training blocks.

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These facilities will enable year-round training, particularly addressing the challenges posed by extended monsoon seasons in the region, and significantly reduce the need for players to travel to other parts of the country for professional training.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas said: "This initiative reflects a clear intent to take cricket infrastructure to every region and build a stronger, more inclusive foundation for the game.

"It is also a significant step in ensuring that aspiring cricketers from the North-East have access to the same quality of facilities as anywhere else in the country."

"I am confident that this will pave the way for more players from the North-East to progress to the highest levels of the game," added secretary Devajit Saikia said.

On his part, vice-president Rajeev Shukla said: "The focus now will be on creating competitive exposure and pathways that allow this talent to flourish at the highest level."

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