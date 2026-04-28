PM Modi pitches ‘Act Fast’ Push For Northeast, Calls Sikkim India’s ‘Ashtalakshmi’

At Sikkim’s statehood golden jubilee, PM highlights tourism, connectivity and infrastructure as drivers of growth

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PM Modi pitches ‘Act Fast’ Push For Northeast
PM Modi pitches ‘Act Fast’ Push For Northeast, Calls Sikkim India’s ‘Ashtalakshmi’ Photo: Representative Image
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  • PM Narendra Modi said the Centre is committed to accelerating development in the Northeast, dubbing the region “Ashtalakshmi” and stressing an “Act Fast” approach.

  • He announced plans to boost Sikkim’s connectivity, including expressways, a Gangtok ring road, and ropeway and skyway projects to drive tourism.

  • Modi also highlighted eco-wellness tourism, organic farming, and sports infrastructure, while criticising past Congress governments for neglecting development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government was not only committed to its "Act East" policy but was resolved to 'Act Fast' for the eight northeast states, which he described as India's 'Ashtalakshmi' -- representing the multifaceted nature of prosperity, wealth, and auspiciousness.

Asserting that tourism was the mainstay of Sikkim's economy, the prime minister, while addressing the closing ceremony of celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of the state's statehood, said his government's focus is on boosting its connectivity, which would increase tourist inflow.

"The government is committed to augmenting Sikkim's infrastructure, including building an expressway from West Bengal's Bagdogra, and a ring road in Gangtok to increase tourist inflow," Modi told the gathering.

He also said that ropeway and skyways projects are on the anvil for the state, while an expressway would be built in Nathula to ensure more tourist inflow.

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"The northeast, including Sikkim, is India's 'Ashtalakshmi'. The government is resolved to Act East, Act Fast," Modi said.

The supporters of BJP holding banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Delhi's Dwarka | rep image - Outlook/ Tribhuvan Tiwari
Modi Alleges Congress Plan to ‘Protect Infiltrators’, Promises Development Push in Assam

BY Outlook News Desk

Reflecting on the state's biodiversity, he said, "Nature and culture become alive in Sikkim. The cleanliness of the state's roads and its air purity shows that people here are true brand-ambassadors for the conservation of nature." Modi asserted that the northeast, including Sikkim, is set to become the hub of futuristic growth and sustainable development through initiatives such as organic agriculture.

"Sikkim has immense scope in eco-wellness tourism, which the government is promoting. As many as 1,000 homestays are being built, and adventure tourism is getting an infrastructure boost." He said that Sikkim "reflects 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' at a time when efforts are made to divide the nation based on faith and political affiliation".

Describing Sikkim as the heaven of the East, the prime minister appealed to tourists to visit the state for its natural beauty, especially its diverse orchids.

The prime minister, who played football with budding talents in the morning, said, "The government is making all efforts to augment sports infrastructure in Sikkim and hone talents, especially in football and archery." He availed the opportunity to take potshots at successive Congress governments, accusing them of keeping Sikkim's development projects on the back burner.

"The Congress neglected health services in Sikkim. The current government is committed to augmenting health infrastructure and providing quality and affordable service to people," the prime minister added.

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