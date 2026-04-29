PM Modi Plays Football With Youngsters In Gangtok During Sikkim Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi played football with young players in Gangtok during a two-day visit to Sikkim on Tuesday. Modi is on an official visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. In visuals shared on his social media accounts, PM Modi was seen playing football in a blue jacket, exchanging passes and taking shots at the goal. He also celebrated with his teammates, who were also dressed in blue kits, and exchanged high-fives with the young players. "Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!" Modi wrote on X. During the tour, the Prime Minister also launched six BCCI indoor cricket academies across the Northeast region.

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Olympic dreams PM Modi Sikkim
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with young footballers during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI
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Modi youth connect Gangtok
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI
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PM Modi promoting sports fitness
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI
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PM Modi scores goal in Gangtok football in Sikkim
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI
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Narendra Modi playing football with kids
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI
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Narendra Modi playing football with kids in Sikkim
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with young footballers during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: PMO via PTI Photo
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PM Modi plays football in Gangtok
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photograph with young footballers during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI
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