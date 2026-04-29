PM Modi Plays Football With Youngsters In Gangtok During Sikkim Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with young footballers during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI

1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI





2/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI





3/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI





4/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI





5/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI





6/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with young footballers during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: PMO via PTI Photo





7/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with youngsters during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI





8/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photograph with young footballers during his visit to Sikkim, in Gangtok. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI





