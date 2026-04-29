PM Modi Plays Football With Youngsters In Gangtok During Sikkim Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi played football with young players in Gangtok during a two-day visit to Sikkim on Tuesday. Modi is on an official visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. In visuals shared on his social media accounts, PM Modi was seen playing football in a blue jacket, exchanging passes and taking shots at the goal. He also celebrated with his teammates, who were also dressed in blue kits, and exchanged high-fives with the young players. "Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!" Modi wrote on X. During the tour, the Prime Minister also launched six BCCI indoor cricket academies across the Northeast region.
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