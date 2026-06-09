Assam School Row: Five Muslim Students Face Expulsion Over Alleged Beef Incident

Five Muslim students in Assam’s Goalpara may be expelled after an alleged beef-related incident at school.
A minor student was detained, his mother arrested, and police launched an investigation after complaints by classmates’ families.
School authorities and local officials have imposed restrictions on food items while tensions continue in the area.
Five Muslim students of a government higher secondary school in Goalpara may face expulsion after a controversy erupted over alleged beef brought to school in a tiffin box, according to a report by The Indian Express.
One of the students, a minor, was earlier detained by police, while his mother was arrested after complaints were filed by the parents of two Hindu classmates.
The incident has triggered tensions in the mixed-population area of Muslim-majority Goalpara district, with school authorities also directing students to bring only vegetarian food in tiffin boxes going forward.
Police Case And School Action
Ananda Rabha said the mother and son were booked under charges related to acts intended to outrage religious beliefs.
Since the boy is a minor, he was produced before a juvenile court, while four other students are also being questioned as part of the investigation.
According to school authorities, the alleged incident took place on Friday when five Class 9 students were allegedly sharing beef brought in a tiffin box. The matter escalated after two Hindu classmates informed teachers and later their families.
Subrata Das told The Indian Express that a meeting of the School Management Development Committee (SMDC) would be held Tuesday to take a final decision on expelling the five students.
Das said the matter initially remained within the school because of its sensitive nature, but tensions rose after local organisations became involved.
Tensions Escalate In Area
As news of the incident spread, several organisations reportedly gathered at the school, prompting visits by district officials and police officers.
Prodip Timung said strict steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in future and suggested restricting non-vegetarian food items in schools.
The district administration has also initiated a magisterial inquiry into the matter.
Meanwhile, All Assam Students’ Union leader Manidul Islam argued that the controversy had been aggravated by outside groups and urged authorities not to deprive the students of education.
He said efforts should instead focus on restoring communal harmony in the area.