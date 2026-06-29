Teacher Booked for Allegedly Assaulting Class 7 Student in Kerala's Idukki

A case has been registered against a government school teacher for allegedly assaulting a Class 7 student at Anakkara here, officials said on Monday.
The case was registered against the teacher, identified as Shivakumar, of a government school in Anakkara, police said.
According to police, the seventh standard student of the school's Tamil-medium section allegedly suffered injuries last week after being punished by the teacher as part of a disciplinary action.
The student's parents noticed injuries on several parts of his body and admitted him to a hospital.
Following an intimation from the hospital, police visited the student's house and recorded his statement, officials said.
Officials at the Vandanmedu police station said a case has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.
Police said Shivakumar is currently on leave after the Parent-Teacher Association demanded action as part of an internal inquiry.
The Child Welfare Committee has also launched an inquiry into the incident, officials added.