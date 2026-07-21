TN CPI (M) Secy Alleges Deep-Rooted Conspiracy in Palani Temple Land Regn Scam

Tamil Nadu Secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday alleged a "deep-rooted conspiracy" in the fraudulent registration of 1.4 acres of land belonging to the ancient Sri Dhandayudhapani Swamy temple in Palani, and demanded an impartial probe to bring the culprits to book.
The Marxist leader claimed that certain officials "from top to bottom" were involved in registering the Rs 100 crore temple property for Rs 2 crore. Those involved, regardless of how prominent they are, must be brought to book.
"There is a deep-rooted conspiracy among officials and some individuals who bypassed the law by suppressing older court cases and misleading the courts to execute the massive fraud. All those involved, no matter how influential they are, must be arrested and punished," Shanmugal told reporters here insisting upon a fair probe by the Crime Branch CID.
He said the ongoing CB-CID investigation into the temple land scam must be conducted honestly and thoroughly.
Though arrests have not been made so far in the case, the CB-CID initiated searches at multiple locations in the state. Anticipating arrest, a sub-registrar had obtained an interim bail from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which has restrained his arrest till August 4 provided he cooperated with the investigating officials.
The police have named three other person--Murugadas, and private buyers Sethupathi and Vellathurai.
On the arrest of DMK legislator G V Markandeyan in Tuticorin district on Monday, Shanmugam stated that he was unaware of the specifics of what the MLA had said and hence would not comment on the controversial issue.