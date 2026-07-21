Assam NRC: SC Notice to Centre, Others on Plea to Initiate Appeal Process

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The Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking a direction to authorities to initiate an appeal process for those excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published

Supreme Court
Assam NRC: SC Notice to Centre, Others on Plea to Initiate Appeal Process

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking a direction to authorities to initiate an appeal process for those excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in Assam.

The plea filed by the Assam State Jamiat Ulama came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The petitioner's counsel argued that people were suffering.

"For those who have been excluded, there is a provision for appeal but nothing is happening," he said, adding that a separate petition raising a similar issue was already pending before the apex court.

"Issue notice," the bench said and tagged the plea with the pending petition.

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