PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Videos Of Riyan Parag Vaping Hit Internet, Fans Wonder If It's Allowed

Riyan Parag was seen smoking vape inside the dressing room during the match 40 of IPL 2026 between RR and PBKS at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 28

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Vikas Patwal
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PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag was seen using vape during live IPL match on Tuesday, April 28. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Riyan Parag was caught smoking vape during the match between RR and PBKS

  • Vape is illegal in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019

  • Parag got out after scoring 29 off 16 ball in the match

Riyan Parag was caught vaping during the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 28.

RR was chasing down a whopping 223 runs, and Riyan Parag got out after scoring 29 runs off 16 balls on the last ball of the 14th over.

Sometime after he got out, when the camera panned towards the RR dressing room, Riyan Parag was seen vaping inside the players' changing room.

The video soon went viral on social and got people shocked and talking about it, as vaping is illegal in India, and using it during a live match of the world's biggest cricket league by a team's captain has left people stunned.

This could turn out to be a serious issue for Riyan Parag as BCCI maintains a strict policy on players' conduct in the stadium premises, and consuming an illegal substance in a live IPL match could bring in sanctions for the RR skipper.

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Also, it's not a good time already for Parag on the field as he has looked out of touch in the tournament so far scoring just 81 runs off 7 balls before this match, and here to he was able to make only 29 runs.

RR may be performing well on the field, but off it, they have been marred with some controversies. Earlier in the season, RR's manager was reprimanded by the IPL governing council for violating the Code of Conduct of the tournament as he was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout.

According to the rule, only the manager of any team can use mobile phones, which is only in the dressing room, but he was seen using one in the player's dugout, which is a violation of IPL's Code of Conduct, and he was fined INR 1 lakh for the same.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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