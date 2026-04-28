Fuel Queues Ease in Andhra, Dealers Blame Oil Firms’ ‘No-Credit’ Policy

Several outlets had witnessed rushes over the past two days, with motorists lining up amid fears of shortages.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Published at:
Fuel Queues Ease in Andhra Pradesh
Fuel Queues Ease in Andhra Pradesh Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Fuel queues across Andhra Pradesh eased on Tuesday after supply disruptions.

  • Dealers blamed oil firms’ “no-credit” policy for delayed replenishment and shortages.

  • Companies said supplies were adequate and panic buying worsened the situation.

Long queues at fuel stations across Andhra Pradesh began easing on Tuesday after disruptions triggered public concern, even as petrol pump dealers alleged that oil marketing companies’ “no-credit” supply policy was the main reason behind the temporary crisis.

Several outlets had witnessed rushes over the past two days, with motorists lining up amid fears of shortages. Dealers said supplies were strained after oil companies reportedly insisted on advance payments or immediate settlement of dues, limiting fuel dispatches to some retail stations.

Representatives of fuel dealers claimed the no-credit model created cash-flow pressure for many pump owners, particularly smaller operators who traditionally relied on short credit cycles to maintain uninterrupted stock. They argued that the abrupt enforcement of stricter payment norms disrupted regular replenishment schedules.

Oil companies, however, maintained that supply chains remained functional and that stocks were adequate. Officials suggested panic buying and sudden spikes in demand may have worsened queues at several locations, even as logistics teams worked to normalise deliveries.

By Tuesday, many stations reported improving availability and shorter waiting times as fresh tankers arrived. State authorities also monitored the situation and urged the public not to hoard fuel or rush unnecessarily.

Related Content
Despite assurances from the central government that supplies are adequate, thousands of motorists rushed to stations across major cities. - File photo
Panic Buying Shuts Over 400 Petrol Pumps In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu - | Photo: PTI
Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage
Ministry Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Denies Reports Of Fuel Price Hike. - Representative Image
Ministry Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Denies Reports Of Fuel Price Hike
Bangladesh oil - Representative Image
Bangladesh Hikes Fuel Prices By 10-16% as Iran War In West Asia Drives Up Global Oil Costs
Related Content

The episode has renewed debate over dealer-company payment arrangements and the vulnerability of retail fuel distribution systems when commercial disputes spill into public service disruptions.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi Starts With Flourish | RR - 44/0 (3)

  2. Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Sameer Minhas Starts On Positive Note

  3. PSZ Vs ISU Match Facts, PSL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Pakistan Super League Qualifier

  4. PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Mullanpur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match 40

  5. PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India Uber Cup 2026 Review: Why Did PV Sindhu-Reliant Young Indian Squad Fall Short In Group Stage?

  4. Uber Cup 2026: India Women Lose 0–5 To China In Final Group Tie

  5. IND Vs CHN Highlights, Uber Cup 2026: Wang Zhi Yi, Chen Yu Fei, Liu-Tan Dominate As China Defeat India 5-0

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How Can Left, Congress Impact Bengal Elections?

  2. Daughters Of The Red: Two Campaigns, One Fractured Inheritance

  3. Day In Pics: April 27, 2026

  4. Kolkata Port Voter Decline After SIR Raises Concerns for TMC Bastion

  5. Maharashtra Court Convicts BJP Minister Nitesh Rane in 2019 Mud Assault Case

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

  2. Europe Pays $32 Billion Extra For Energy Amid US-Iran War Disruption, Says EU Chief

  3. Trump Administration Challenges Local Control Of U.S. Elections Through Targeted Investigations

  4. White House Correspondents Dinner Shooting Suspect Sent Anti-Trump Manifesto Before Attack

  5. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

Latest Stories

  1. DC Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39

  2. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

  3. Maharashtra Court Convicts BJP Minister Nitesh Rane in 2019 Mud Assault Case

  4. EC Orders Action Over Objectionable Post Targeting Mamata Banerjee

  5. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar Film Holds Strong

  6. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  7. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  8. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets