Fuel Queues Ease in Andhra, Dealers Blame Oil Firms’ ‘No-Credit’ Policy

Summary of this article
Fuel queues across Andhra Pradesh eased on Tuesday after supply disruptions.
Dealers blamed oil firms’ “no-credit” policy for delayed replenishment and shortages.
Companies said supplies were adequate and panic buying worsened the situation.
Long queues at fuel stations across Andhra Pradesh began easing on Tuesday after disruptions triggered public concern, even as petrol pump dealers alleged that oil marketing companies’ “no-credit” supply policy was the main reason behind the temporary crisis.
Several outlets had witnessed rushes over the past two days, with motorists lining up amid fears of shortages. Dealers said supplies were strained after oil companies reportedly insisted on advance payments or immediate settlement of dues, limiting fuel dispatches to some retail stations.
Representatives of fuel dealers claimed the no-credit model created cash-flow pressure for many pump owners, particularly smaller operators who traditionally relied on short credit cycles to maintain uninterrupted stock. They argued that the abrupt enforcement of stricter payment norms disrupted regular replenishment schedules.
Oil companies, however, maintained that supply chains remained functional and that stocks were adequate. Officials suggested panic buying and sudden spikes in demand may have worsened queues at several locations, even as logistics teams worked to normalise deliveries.
By Tuesday, many stations reported improving availability and shorter waiting times as fresh tankers arrived. State authorities also monitored the situation and urged the public not to hoard fuel or rush unnecessarily.
The episode has renewed debate over dealer-company payment arrangements and the vulnerability of retail fuel distribution systems when commercial disputes spill into public service disruptions.