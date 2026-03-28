Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

Take Waqt (1965). Even before the famous earthquake-induced “lost and found” machinery of the film unfolds, there is a sense that destiny itself is taking the stage. The titles in such films often did more than excite you about star cast; they prepared you emotionally. You almost had a sense of the universe you were entering, even as Balraj Sahni sings to his wife and their three kids look on—you knew that from here on, coincidence would be cosmic, suffering would be on an operatic level and families would cross paths several times before they were finally together again.