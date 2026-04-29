Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary | Paving The Way For Underrated Masculinities

In Life in a… Metro (2007), Khan’s portrayal of Monty is an absolute masterclass in playing the inappropriate, frustrating, oddball yet deeply endearing lover. Monty was a bit of a mess, not afraid of crying clumsy tears in front of the woman he loved, but never for a second did it feel like he was not being utterly genuine in his duality. A decade later, Khan gave us Yogi in Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017), a character that was a spiritual successor of Monty in many ways. Yogi, like many of Khan’s characters, was quintessentially chaotic. He masked his vulnerability with humour and poetic one-liners, but respected boundaries implicitly. He toed the line between playing men like Yogi and Monty as a little clueless versus entirely creepy—a task that lesser actors have failed spectacularly in Bollywood, saved only by the grace of their good looks, if at all.