Manoj Bajpayee At 57 | The Struggles, Breakthroughs & Political Cinema Of “Mumbai Ka King”

As Manoj Bajpayee turns 57, here’s a look at his journey from becoming Bhiku Mhatre to Srikant Tiwari. If Satya introduced him to the masses, Anurag Kashyap's epic Gangs of Wasseypur served as the next big catapult, cementing his status as a bonafide cinematic icon in India.

Debiparna Chakraborty
Debiparna Chakraborty
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Gangs of Wasseypur Still Photo: IMDB
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee turns 57 on April 23.

  • Bajpayee rose to prominence in Bollywood with his iconic role of Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya (1998).

  • Bajpayee refuses to be typecast and has delivered tremendous performances across vastly different genres, from gangster films, police procedurals to sensitive political dramas.

Summary

Summary of this article

Named after yesteryear actor Manoj Kumar, destiny seemed to have written a script for Manoj Bajpayee long before he ever stepped onto a film set. But a name alone can get you so far in this industry if it is not connected to a filmy family. Naturally, Bajpayee’s journey from the heartlands of Bihar to the apex of Indian cinema was fraught with immense turmoil.

Drawn to the magic of the silver screen, a young Bajpayee had set his sights on the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). He was met with crushing rejection three separate times. He did get in on his fourth attempt—however this time, they welcomed him onboard as a teacher instead of a student. But before his triumph, the despair weighed so heavily on him that he had contemplated suicide.

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Satya Still Photo: X
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The road from there may have been arduous; but the rest, as they say, is cinematic history. He made an early mark in Shekhar Kapur's acclaimed film Bandit Queen (1994) with a character role. But it was Ram Gopal Varma who truly catalysed Bajpayee's ascent. While casting for the 1997 action-comedy Daud, Varma offered Bajpayee a minor supporting role. Upon seeing the actor's capability during filming, Varma expressed deep regret for underutilising him and promised Bajpayee a prominent role in his very next project. It was this promise that materialised into Satya (1998), where his explosive energy on-screen gave Indian cinema one of its most iconic lines: “Mumbai ka king kaun? Bhiku Mhatre!”

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Bajpayee breathed life into the fiery Mumbai underworld gangster Bhiku Mhatre, a character who accompanies the titular protagonist to form a lethal nexus. Varma later called Bajpayee "an education" and declared him "simply the best actor I've ever worked with." The ripple effect of this performance was monumental. Actor Kay Kay Menon credited this very role as a turning point for method actors in the industry, stating that if it were not for Bajpayee's brilliant performance in Satya, actors like Irrfan Khan and himself might still be waiting in the shadows.

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Shool Still Photo: Youtube
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Following his breakout success, Bajpayee refused to be typecast. He delivered tremendous performances across vastly different genres, moving seamlessly from the claustrophobic psychological terror of Kaun? (1999) to the gritty, corrupt world of Shool (1999). He gracefully pivoted to playing royalty as Maharaja Vijayendra Singh of Fatehpur in Shyam Benegal's Zubeidaa (2001), effortlessly holding the screen alongside Rekha and Karishma Kapoor. His commanding presence left tomes to shift and ponder over in the partition drama Pinjar (2003). He even appeared in a brief but memorable supporting role in Yash Chopra's sweeping romantic saga Veer-Zaara in 2004. But no one saw what was yet to come for the actor.

If Satya introduced him to the masses, Anurag Kashyap's epic Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) served as the next big catapult, cementing his status as a bonafide cinematic icon in India. As Sardar Khan, Bajpayee delivered a masterclass in portraying a flawed, vengeance-driven patriarch.

Manoj Bajpayee in Aligarh
Manoj Bajpayee in 'Aligarh' Photo: X
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During this period, he also established a formidable partnership with filmmaker Prakash Jha. Their multiple collaborations, including Raajneeti (2010) and Satyagraha (2013), showcased Bajpayee's ability to navigate the complex political landscape of the country on screen. Films like Chakravyuh (2012) and the deeply moving Aligarh (2015) meant a great deal in India's socio-political context.

In Aligarh, portraying a professor persecuted for his sexuality, he faced and endured significant backlash from factions who wanted to stop the film from releasing altogether. He has continued to challenge himself in rugged, demanding narratives like Sonchiriya (2019), Jugnuma: The Fable (2024) and more. His legacy of giving a voice to the marginalised reappears in the survival thriller Joram (2023), where Bajpayee’s visceral portrayal of a displaced tribal father on the run, encapsulates his mastery over playing desperate men battling overwhelming systemic apathy.

Manoj Bajpayee, Joram
Manoj Bajpayee, Joram Photo: IMDB
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In recent years, Bajpayee has successfully conquered the digital realm. He has solidified his image as a leading man, who can seamlessly blend high-stakes action with everyman humour—a persona that emerged with Neeraj Pandey’s Special 26 (2013)—only to be honed further with shows like The Family Man series (2021-onwards) and Killer Soup (2024).

Bajpayee’s characters are often shaped, and sometimes broken, by the systems that surround him. Whether he is playing a dedicated cop fighting a deeply corrupt system in Shool, a marginalised professor stripped of his fundamental dignity in Aligarh, or a middle-class intelligence officer juggling domestic drudgery with national security in The Family Man, he consistently manages to find the profound within the mundane. He has come a long way in becoming Indian cinema's undisputed master of portraying the “bruised everyman”.

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The Family Man Still Photo: X
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So it is no surprise that Bajpayee has received not one but two National Awards among the many other accolades that have come his way. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Bhonsle (2018). He had already won the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Satya. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2019.

From a disheartened young man facing rejection to one of India’s most formidable performers, Bajpayee's journey remains a testament to perseverance, raw talent and brilliant cinematic reinvention.

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BY Debiparna Chakraborty

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