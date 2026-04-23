Manoj Bajpayee At 57 | The Struggles, Breakthroughs & Political Cinema Of “Mumbai Ka King”

Named after yesteryear actor Manoj Kumar, destiny seemed to have written a script for Manoj Bajpayee long before he ever stepped onto a film set. But a name alone can get you so far in this industry if it is not connected to a filmy family. Naturally, Bajpayee’s journey from the heartlands of Bihar to the apex of Indian cinema was fraught with immense turmoil.

Drawn to the magic of the silver screen, a young Bajpayee had set his sights on the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). He was met with crushing rejection three separate times. He did get in on his fourth attempt—however this time, they welcomed him onboard as a teacher instead of a student. But before his triumph, the despair weighed so heavily on him that he had contemplated suicide.