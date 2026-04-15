Last Man in Tower Cast Update: Divya Dutta Joins Manoj Bajpayee Face-Off

Summary of this article
Last Man in Tower adaptation casts Divya Dutta as layered antagonist.
Film explores Mumbai redevelopment conflict, inspired by Aravind Adiga’s 2011 novel.
Shoot planned for second half of 2026 under Rana Daggubati’s production.
The Last Man in Tower adaptation is shaping up to be a gripping character drama, with Divya Dutta now joining Manoj Bajpayee in a crucial antagonist role. Backed by Rana Daggubati, the film brings Aravind Adiga’s acclaimed novel to screen, placing its story within the familiar yet volatile setting of a Mumbai housing society.
Last Man in Tower adaptation explores redevelopment and greed
At its core, the film follows a teacher who refuses to sell his flat when a developer pushes for redevelopment of the building. This resistance triggers a larger conflict within the society, exposing the fragile balance between ambition, morality and survival.
The narrative, originally written by Aravind Adiga, has long been recognised for its sharp take on urban life and the pressures of modern city living. Its themes remain relevant, especially in cities like Mumbai where redevelopment is a constant reality.
Divya Dutta’s antagonist role adds depth to the conflict
Divya Dutta’s character is expected to play a central role in intensifying the narrative tension. It has been suggested by sources that her portrayal will not be one-dimensional, but layered with both ruthlessness and vulnerability, making her dynamic with Manoj Bajpayee’s character more complex.
The project is being directed by Ben Rekhi, with the screenplay currently in development. The film aims to stay rooted in its emotional core while translating the novel’s layered storytelling for a cinematic format.
Production is planned for the second half of 2026, with further casting and shooting details expected to be announced in the coming months.