Zayn Marie Khan’s Dacoit First Look Unveiled As Fearless Cop In Adivi Sesh Film

Summary of this article
Zayn Marie Khan’s Dacoit first look reveals a fearless cop.
Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur headline intense romantic crime drama.
Film shifts towards commercial action with April 2026 release.
Zayn Marie Khan’s Dacoit first look has been unveiled, introducing her as a fearless cop in Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film. The reveal, shared via her social media, adds fresh intrigue to the film’s already layered mix of romance and crime. The project, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, continues to build anticipation as more character details emerge.
The newly released visual shows Khan in a striking avatar, holding a gun with a focused, unwavering gaze. A visible injury on her forehead and a traditional bindi further sharpen the contrast in her look, suggesting both vulnerability and strength. Multiple officers can be seen in the background, hinting at a larger, high-stakes operation. According to reports, the role has been designed to bring intensity and urgency to the narrative
Dacoit builds its gritty world
The film is centred around a complicated love story set against crime and rebellion. Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur are cast as former lovers, with their relationship unfolding amid conflict and emotional tension. The addition of Khan’s character is expected to heighten the stakes, especially within the film’s action-driven segments.
Anurag Kashyap is also set to appear as a cop. It was shared by Sesh that the project had been pitched to Kashyap during a wedding. It was further stated that Kashyap had contributed to refining the film’s Hindi dialogues, with his inputs described as those of a “master craftsman on set”.
A shift in tone for Adivi Sesh
The film marks a notable shift for Sesh, moving towards a more commercial format compared to his earlier investigative thrillers. Blending action, drama and emotional conflict, Dacoit is being positioned as an intense cinematic experience.
Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo and backed by Annapurna Studios, the bilingual film is being made in Hindi and Telugu. Initially planned for an earlier release, the makers have now scheduled it for a theatrical release on April 10 2026.