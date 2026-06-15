'It's Misleading': Raghava Lawrence Issues Clarification On 'Dog' Analogy After Backlash

At a recent press conference, actor-director Raghava Lawrence praised TVK’s governance but said adjustment takes time.
He seemingly comparing it to earning a stray dog’s trust, following which he faced severe backlash.
He has clarified, saying that it was about adjusting to a new environment and didn't compare people to stray dogs.
Actor-director Raghava Lawrence has hinted at entering politics, saying that he will soon make an important announcement. On Sunday, he addressed the press and fans at his residence in Uthandi, Chennai, where he opened up about his future political journey and asked for their thoughts. Many are speculating the actor will join Vijay's TVK, but Raghava hasn't confirmed his party. During the meet, he seemingly compared people to dogs, following which there was a severe backlash on social media against Lawrence, who later issued a clarification, saying that his remark was about adjusting to a new environment and didn't compare people to stray dogs.
In a post on Instagram and X, the Kanchana actor said that his remark had been misunderstood.
Raghava Lawrence issues clarification on 'dog' analogy
Raghava said, "I have always said that my fans and the people are equal to my mother. Some are spreading false news that I referred to people as dogs, which is completely untrue and misleading.
All I meant was that when we move into a new house, it takes time to understand the surroundings and even the dogs in the area, their habits, and what they like to eat. I’m not such a heartless person as to call people dogs, whom I respect deeply and regard as equal to my mother."
He concluded his post, "I was only talking about understanding a new environment takes time to get used to and did not refer to people anywhere. I request everyone to watch the full video and understand what I actually meant," and thanked everyone for understanding and support.
Have a look at the post here.
About Raghava Lawrence 'dog' analogy row
While addressing the media and his fans, when Lawrence was asked about the performance of CM Vijay-led TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) government, he said he was impressed by its governance, and also acknowledged that there are some issues in the party as it is new to administration and we need to adjust.
Explaining his point further, Lawrence used a stray dog analogy. He said, "We move into a new house after visiting the place once or twice. But, only when we start living in it, do we slowly discover one problem after another. Even a stray dog in the area will bark at us. We have to buy either biscuits or sometimes even biriyani to ensure the dog gets familiar with us. It's the case with a house and a dog. You've given him a state, give them some time. Think positively. You wanted change, change is now here. I feel if you give them time, it'll be good."
On the work front, Raghava Lawrence has Benz, an action film, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. He also has Kanchana 4 in his kitty.