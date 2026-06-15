'It's Misleading': Raghava Lawrence Issues Clarification On 'Dog' Analogy After Backlash

Raghava Lawrence issues clarification on 'dog' analogy

Raghava said, "I have always said that my fans and the people are equal to my mother. Some are spreading false news that I referred to people as dogs, which is completely untrue and misleading.



All I meant was that when we move into a new house, it takes time to understand the surroundings and even the dogs in the area, their habits, and what they like to eat. I’m not such a heartless person as to call people dogs, whom I respect deeply and regard as equal to my mother."



He concluded his post, "I was only talking about understanding a new environment takes time to get used to and did not refer to people anywhere. I request everyone to watch the full video and understand what I actually meant," and thanked everyone for understanding and support.