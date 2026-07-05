Kajal Aggarwal Endorses Deepika Padukone's Eight-Hour Shift Demand

Deepika Padukone's demand for eight-hour work shifts has triggered much conversation.
Kajal Aggarwal has backed Padukone's assertion.
The actress states that she has similar clauses in her contract and a no-work-on-Sunday policy.
Kajal Aggarwal has come out in support of Deepika Padukone's demand for fixed working hours after embracing motherhood. She confirmed having similar clauses in her contract entailing fixed working hours and a no-work-on-Sunday policy.
"I also have clauses written in my contract now where I specify my working hours and say that I don't work on Sundays, so that I can dedicate that time to my child. I can't work around the clock like I used to," she told Zoom. She insisted that she fully endorses Deepika and stands by her demand for fixed working hours. Kajal underlined, "It's all about priorities, and you work so hard to eventually be in a position of choice, to eventually be in a position where you can have a very simple request, and it's not too much to ask for. It happens in the corporate world. It happens all over. Why not in the film industry as well?"
Kangana Ranaut Backs Deepika Padukone's Demand
Recounting their early days in the industry, Kangana Ranaut had earlier defended Padukone's demand, “I remember we were doing the same interview on Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate. She mentioned working 12-hour shifts for an Imtiaz Ali film. I told her I worked 10 hours, and she said, ‘That’s amazing.’ Back then, we wouldn’t settle for anything less than 12 to 14 hours. We were hungry, driven and wanted success. To each their own.”
She emphasised, "She further explained, “When you’re new and replaceable, your position is different. But where she is today—being a mother and having a family—she has earned a space where people should say, ‘We want her,’ and adjust accordingly, even if it means working around her eight-hour schedule. Today, she is the topmost actress. If she wants to work for just eight hours, she has earned that.”
Deepika, who welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024, with Ranveer Singh, reportedly had requested eight-hour work shifts. When the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could not fulfil this requirement, she decided to walk away from the film and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. She's now expecting her second child.