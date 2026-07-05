Kajal Aggarwal Endorses Deepika Padukone's Eight-Hour Shift Demand

"I also have clauses written in my contract now where I specify my working hours and say that I don't work on Sundays, so that I can dedicate that time to my child. I can't work around the clock like I used to," she told Zoom. She insisted that she fully endorses Deepika and stands by her demand for fixed working hours. Kajal underlined, "It's all about priorities, and you work so hard to eventually be in a position of choice, to eventually be in a position where you can have a very simple request, and it's not too much to ask for. It happens in the corporate world. It happens all over. Why not in the film industry as well?"