Column|Kiran Rijiju On How Link Language is a Necessary Bridge

Language should unite hearts, not divide opinions. The spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ is built on celebrating our differences while strengthening our shared national identity. This lived experience convinces me that our commitment must be twofold: to preserve and promote every Indian language with equal respect, and at the same time to encourage a widely understood link language that enables citizens from every corner of the country to communicate with one another. The strength of India lies not in speaking one language, but in speaking to one another. If every mother tongue represents the soul of a community, then a link language represents the bridge that connects those souls. Let every Indian language flourish with pride, and let any widely accepted link language continue to strengthen the bonds of national unity while fully respecting the dignity, identity and heritage of every linguistic community.