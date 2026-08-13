'Sorry For The Pain': Ashleigh Gardner Breaks Silence On Separation Amid Cheating Allegations

Ashleigh Gardner called her separation from Monica Wright a personal matter and said she will make no further public statements
Wright alleged Gardner had an affair with teammate Georgia Voll during the 2025 Women’s World Cup
Gardner thanked Cricket Australia for backing her continued role as vice-captain, while the Sydney Sixers have also supported her
Australia women’s cricket team vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding her separation from estranged wife Monica Wright, describing it as a personal matter while expressing gratitude to Cricket Australia for backing her continued leadership role within the national side.
The controversy emerged after Wright alleged that Gardner had an affair with Australia teammate Georgia Voll, claiming the alleged relationship contributed to the breakdown of their marriage. Wright also criticised Cricket Australia for not removing Gardner from the vice-captaincy despite the allegations.
Gardner broke her silence through a statement posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. She acknowledged that, because of her position within the Australian team, the matter had attracted public attention.
“While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia, given my position as the vice-captain. I am grateful that the CA Board has chosen to support my continued leadership. I look forward to playing a strong role as a leader and providing the best possible support for my teammates in the season to come,” Gardner said in a statement shared on Instagram Stories.
She also apologised to Wright for the hurt caused during their separation and indicated that she would not be making any further public statements on the issue.
The dispute became public earlier this year when Wright claimed that Gardner had been involved with Voll during the 2025 Women’s World Cup in India.
According to Wright, the couple’s relationship had already been facing difficulties during the tournament, and Gardner later moved out of their home.
Gardner and Wright were married in April 2025, and the allegations have since generated widespread discussion within Australian cricket.
In her recent comments to Code Sports, Wright questioned the lack of public action taken against Gardner and argued that international athletes have a responsibility to uphold high standards of conduct.
“I think if you're privileged enough to represent your country and be seen as a role model, there's a responsibility to hold yourself to a high moral standard,” Wright told Code Sports.“What I can't understand is why Cricket Australia hasn't said anything publicly.”
Despite the ongoing controversy, Gardner has retained her position as vice-captain of the Australian women’s team. Her Women’s Big Bash League franchise, the Sydney Sixers, has also continued to support the Australia all-rounder.