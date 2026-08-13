Outlook Explains | How India’s Test Dominance Meets Sri Lanka’s Galle Fortress

The India-Sri Lanka history at the venue is particularly fascinating. The sides have played five Tests in Galle, with Sri Lanka winning three and India winning two. There has been no draw between them at the ground. Sri Lanka won the first meeting in 2001 by 10 wickets, while India won in 2008 by 170 runs. The hosts again prevailed in 2010 and 2015 before India returned in 2017 and registered a massive 304-run victory.