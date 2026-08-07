India Vs Sri Lanka XI Toss Update, Warm-Up Match: SL Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka XI won the toss and chose to bat first
The three-day warm-up match is being played in Colombo on August 7
It is India’s only practice game before the Galle Test on August 15
India face Sri Lanka XI in a three-day warm-up match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Friday as they begin preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Galle on August 15.
The practice fixture carries significant importance for India’s batting unit, which will be eager to sharpen its game against spin in conditions expected to offer assistance to the slower bowlers.
India struggled against quality spin during recent home series against New Zealand and South Africa, and Sri Lanka’s experienced spin attack is likely to pose a similar challenge.
Skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal had already begun working on their spin game individually before arriving in Colombo, but the team will view this match as a valuable opportunity to adapt to Sri Lankan pitches and match conditions ahead of the Test series.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm-Up Match: Toss Update
Sri Lanka XI have won the toss and have opted to bat.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm-Up Match: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka XI (Batting XI, fielding XI): Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha
India ((Batting XI, fielding XI)): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar