India Vs Sri Lanka XI Toss Update, Warm-Up Match: SL Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 7 August 2026 10:08 am

Here’s the toss update and playing XIs for the India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match. Sri Lanka XI won the toss and opted to bat first in the three-day practice match between Shubman Gill’s India and Sonal Dinusha’s Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Friday, August 7

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 7 August 2026 10:08 am

India's Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Aiden Markram on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath