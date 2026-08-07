IND Vs SLXI Highlights, Warm-Up Match: Jadeja Leads India’s Fightback As Sri Lanka Finish Day 1 On 363/8

IND vs SL XI Highlights, Day 1 Warm-Up Test Match: Catch the play-by-play updates from the opening day of the three-day practice match between Shubman Gill’s India and Sonal Dinusha’s Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Friday, August 7

Sri Lanka’s young batters made the most of a flat Nondescripts Cricket Club pitch to post 363/8 on the opening day of the three-day warm-up game against India in Colombo. Nishan Fernando (66) and Ravindu Rasantha (71) shared a 110-run opening stand, while Sonal Dinusha (52) and Ramesh Mendis (32) added 64 for the seventh wicket. India’s pacers looked rusty after a five-week break, while Kuldeep Yadav (2/76) and Manav Suthar (1/30) provided some control with the ball. Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets but lacked his usual rhythm as India struggled to contain the hosts for most of the day.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Aug 2026, 09:33:41 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: Good Morning! Good morning, and welcome to another live blog. We are here for Day 1 of the India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Test Match. Stay tuned for live score updates, key moments, and ball-by-ball action from Colombo.

7 Aug 2026, 09:45:42 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: Toss Update Sri Lanka XI have won the toss and have opted to bat.

7 Aug 2026, 10:09:49 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: Playing XIs Sri Lanka XI (Batting XI, fielding XI): Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha India ((Batting XI, fielding XI)): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar

7 Aug 2026, 10:10:06 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: Game On! Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha are in the middle, with Madushka taking strike. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball and will open the bowling for India.

7 Aug 2026, 10:23:38 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 19/0 (5.3) Madushka is looking very comfortable early on. Siraj pitches it a little too full again, and the Sri Lanka XI opener leans into a crisp drive through the offside. There has been very little movement in the air so far for the Hyderabad pacer, and Madushka makes full use of it, picking up another boundary down to long-off.

7 Aug 2026, 10:43:09 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 33/0 (9.1) India are searching for an early breakthrough, but Madushka continues to keep the scoreboard moving. Prasidh Krishna gets one to angle across, and the opener uses the pace well, guiding it fine past the slip cordon and down to third man for another boundary.

7 Aug 2026, 11:16:55 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 72/0 (16) Sri Lanka XI opener Nishan Madushka is edging closer to a well-made fifty and has looked in complete control against the Indian attack so far. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have struggled to find much movement or consistency with the new ball, while Madushka has punished anything overpitched or too wide. With boundaries flowing regularly and no breakthrough yet for the visitors, India are still searching for answers in the opening session of this three-day warm-up match in Colombo.

7 Aug 2026, 11:32:09 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 102/0 (19.4) Fifty for Nishan Madushka! The Sri Lanka XI opener has brought up a fluent half-century against India, reaching the milestone in just 52 balls. Madushka has looked in complete control throughout his innings, combining solid technique with positive stroke play to keep the Indian bowlers under sustained pressure.

7 Aug 2026, 12:05:53 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 138/1 (29) At Lunch Break Sri Lanka XI enjoyed a strong opening session as Nishan Madushka scored 66 off 65 balls before being run out, while Ravindu Rasantha brought up a fluent fifty off 82 balls. India managed just one breakthrough in the morning session, with their bowlers struggling to make early inroads in Colombo.

7 Aug 2026, 01:04:23 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 155/1 (34) Second Session Underway: Play has resumed in Colombo, with Sri Lanka XI looking to build on their strong start. Ravindu Rasantha remains unbeaten on 58 off 102 balls, while Pasindu Sooriyabandara is at the other end on 24 off 37 deliveries. India will be aiming to strike early in this session and break the growing partnership.

7 Aug 2026, 01:32:52 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 174/2 (41.3) Jadeja breaks through! India finally have their second breakthrough as Ravindra Jadeja cleans up Pasindu Sooriyabandara for 35 off 63 balls. The left-arm spinner beats the batter’s defence and crashes into the stumps, ending a stubborn partnership. Sooriyabandara departs after hitting six boundaries, giving India some much-needed relief.

7 Aug 2026, 01:51:11 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 188/2 (45.3) Pavan Rathnayake gets off the mark with a boundary, guiding Saransh Jain’s delivery down to third man. Sri Lanka XI continue to keep the scoreboard moving as India search for another breakthrough.

7 Aug 2026, 02:00:40 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 201/2 (49) Ravindu Rasantha nudges it into the leg side and picks up a single, working the delivery from Saransh Jain down to deep square leg.

7 Aug 2026, 02:29:28 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 227/3 (56.4) Manav Suthar strikes for India! Ravindu Rasantha’s fine innings comes to an end as he holes out to Mohammed Siraj. Looking to force the pace, Rasantha goes for the shot but cannot clear the fielder, departing for a well-made 71 off 143 balls, which included six fours and a six. India finally get a much-needed breakthrough in the second session.

7 Aug 2026, 03:03:51 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 227/3 (56.4) Gurnoor Brar joins the party! Pavan Rathnayake’s brisk innings comes to an end as he is caught by Devdutt Padikkal. The batter looked to continue the attack, but Brar gets the breakthrough for India, with Rathnayake departing for a lively 39 off 47 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

7 Aug 2026, 03:03:51 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 246/4 (59.3) At Lunch Break Sri Lanka XI went into the tea interval in a solid position despite India striking twice in the second session. Ravindu Rasantha’s excellent 71 laid the foundation before Gurnoor Brar dismissed Pavan Rathnayake for a brisk 39, caught by Devdutt Padikkal. Ahan Wickramasinghe remained unbeaten on 27 off 39 balls, and India will look to build on their late breakthroughs in the final session of Day 1.

7 Aug 2026, 03:28:35 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 259/5 (64.2) Anjala Bandara gets down to the delivery from Kuldeep Yadav and sweeps it firmly towards deep mid-wicket, picking up a boundary to keep the Sri Lanka XI innings moving.

7 Aug 2026, 03:47:06 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 269/5 (67.4) Sonal Dinusha gets down to Kuldeep Yadav and sweeps the ball firmly towards deep mid-wicket. He finds the gap and collects another boundary for Sri Lanka XI.

7 Aug 2026, 03:56:51 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 276/5 (70) Anjala Bandara goes after another delivery from Kuldeep Yadav, sweeping it firmly through the leg side and finding the gap at deep mid-wicket for four. Sri Lanka XI continue to add runs in the final session.

7 Aug 2026, 04:03:50 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 284/5 (71) Sonal Dinusha takes on Mohammed Siraj, driving the ball firmly into the leg side and finding the gap at deep mid-wicket. Another boundary for Sri Lanka XI as the partnership continues to grow.

7 Aug 2026, 04:16:57 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 301/6 (73.1) Sonal Dinusha goes big against Saransh Jain, launching the ball high over backward square leg. He gets plenty on it, and it sails over the boundary for a maximum. Sri Lanka XI continue to pile on the pressure.

7 Aug 2026, 04:28:42 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 312/6 (76.5) Saransh Jain keeps it tight to Dinusha, who can only defend the delivery back without adding to the total. India will be hoping to build some pressure after the recent boundaries.

7 Aug 2026, 05:01:44 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 337/6 (83) India Take The Second New Ball! India waste no time in taking the second new ball after 82 overs. Gurnoor Brar is handed the fresh cherry as the hosts look to wrap up the remaining wickets quickly before stumps.

7 Aug 2026, 05:18:04 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 351/7 (86) Jadeja Strikes First Ball With The New Cherry! Ravindra Jadeja makes an instant impact, dismissing Ramesh Mendis for 32 with the very first delivery of his over. India strike soon after taking the second new ball, regaining control despite Sonal Dinusha's half-century.

7 Aug 2026, 05:19:20 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: SLXI 354/8 (88) Double Blow For Sri Lanka XI! Manav Suthar joins the party, trapping Sonal Dinusha LBW for 52 to leave Sri Lanka XI reeling at 354/8. India are now just two wickets away from wrapping up the innings after another timely breakthrough.

7 Aug 2026, 05:27:47 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Test Day 1: Stumps! Sri Lanka XI finish on 363/8 after 90 overs. India bounce back brilliantly from a tough opening session, with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar leading the fightback. The visitors will now aim to claim the final two wickets quickly when play resumes on Day 2.