Trump Says ‘Houthis Won’t Fight US’ As Attacks On Saudi Arabia Mount

Donald Trump says Yemen's Houthis have agreed not to fight the US, while a senior Houthi official described the understanding as a commitment not to target US vessels in the Red Sea.
The development comes as the Houthis intensify missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including attacks claimed around Riyadh.
The Houthis have also expanded their control along Yemen's western coast towards the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait, increasing concerns over regional security and shipping.
US President Donald Trump has said Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has agreed not to attack American forces, even as the group steps up missile and drone attacks against US ally Saudi Arabia, according to a report by AFP. Trump told Fox News on Sunday that Washington remained in communication with the Houthis and that they had agreed not to fight the US.
The claim comes amid a fresh escalation in Yemen, with the Houthis expanding attacks on Saudi targets and gaining ground along Yemen's Red Sea coast. The developments have raised questions over whether Washington will become more directly involved in supporting Riyadh.
A senior Houthi official told The Associated Press that the group had assured Washington it would not target US vessels in the Red Sea. Trump's description was broader, with the US President saying the Houthis had agreed not to fight the United States.
What Did Trump Say About The Houthis?
Trump said the US was in communication with the Houthis and claimed the group had agreed not to target American forces. However, the precise terms or details of any such understanding have not been publicly disclosed.
The claim follows reported contacts between US officials and Houthi representatives in Oman. The discussions came after the group's military gains along Yemen's Red Sea coast. The Houthis have separately indicated that they do not intend to target US vessels in the Red Sea, while warning countries against joining Saudi Arabia in the conflict.
Trump's statement concerns the Houthis' position towards the US, rather than an end to their wider military campaign.
Why Are The Houthis Attacking Saudi Arabia?
This comes as US Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Mike Waltz, said, “We must have free and open commerce and waterways. The U.S. and our allies will continue to take decisive action against naval terrorists like the Houthis and the Iranian regime.”
The latest escalation comes as the Houthis have expanded their fight against Saudi-backed forces in Yemen. The group has launched missile and drone attacks towards Saudi Arabia, including an attack targeting Riyadh, while claiming advances along the Red Sea coast.
The Houthis have also strengthened their position around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategically important maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Their control and military activity around the area have implications for commercial shipping and Saudi oil exports.
Saudi Arabia has sought greater security support amid the escalation. However, Trump has so far declined to provide direct military backing for Riyadh against the Houthis, with Washington focused on the wider conflict involving Iran.
The situation also comes against the backdrop of a broader Saudi defence partnership with Pakistan and Turkey, raising questions about whether either country could become more directly involved in Yemen.