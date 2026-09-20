US Issues Security Alert In Middle East As Houthi-Saudi Fighting Escalates

US urges Americans in the Middle East to exercise “heightened vigilance” amid escalating tensions.
State Department tells citizens: “Do not travel to Iran for any reason.”
Warning follows Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and growing fighting in Yemen.
The US Department of State has issued a fresh security alert for Americans in the Middle East, warning that the region’s “security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation” amid renewed hostilities involving Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia.
In a post on X, the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs said, “Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.”
The department said the Iranian-supported Houthis “have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports”, warning that “this military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly”.
It also urged Americans outside the region to “seriously reconsider travel to and through the region” and advised those travelling to or from the Middle East to monitor airport and airline operations.
The warning came hours after the Houthis said they had launched missile strikes at “sensitive sites” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. Saudi Arabia later confirmed that the Houthis had fired a ballistic missile towards Riyadh at dawn, but said its air force had “successfully intercepted and destroyed” it.
What The US Alert Says About Iran
The State Department issued a particularly strong warning for Iran: “Do not travel to Iran for any reason. U.S. citizens should leave Iran now.”
It cautioned that procedures at Iran’s land borders could change with little notice, while entry requirements for countries Americans may enter from Iran could also shift quickly.
The alert also warned of possible threats to American interests beyond the immediate conflict zone. “U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted,” the department said.
“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world,” it added, including US businesses and other institutions.
Americans in the region were advised to “avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings”, remain aware of their surroundings, follow local authorities and “keep a low profile”. The department also recommended keeping phones charged, monitoring local media and contacting airlines directly about flight changes.
The alert comes as fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces intensifies in Yemen. Houthi forces have captured the Red Sea port of Mocha and are pushing towards the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, raising concerns over regional security and energy supplies.