From Bases To Embassies: How Iran Took Aim At US Interests In The Gulf

Iranian missile and drone attacks have targeted US military positions and American interests across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE since the war began
The attacks have affected more than military installations, prompting Washington to withdraw non-emergency personnel and adjust operations around diplomatic facilities
The campaign has exposed the geographic vulnerability of the US military network in the Gulf while increasing security pressures on the Arab states that host American forces
The US-Israel war on Iran began on February 28, 2026, with Washington launching Operation Epic Fury against Iranian military and security infrastructure. CENTCOM said it struck more than 1,000 targets in the first 24 hours and more than 1,700 in the first 72 hours.
Iran's response quickly extended beyond Israel and Iranian territory. US military positions and American interests across the Gulf came under attack, drawing Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE deeper into a war they had not directly started.
The attacks mattered not only because of the damage they caused, but because of what they targeted: the network of bases, diplomatic facilities and strategic infrastructure that supports the US military presence in the region.
Why Was Bahrain A Key Target?
Bahrain was among the first Gulf states affected by the Iranian retaliation.
Bahrain reported Iranian missile and drone attacks during the opening phase of the conflict, saying its air-defence systems intercepted and neutralised several incoming threats. The Bahraini government also reported deaths, injuries and damage resulting from the attacks.
The country hosts a major US military presence, including Naval Support Activity Bahrain and the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. That makes it an important node in America's maritime operations across the region.
The US response was not limited to military protection.
On March 2, the State Department ordered non-emergency US government personnel and their family members to leave Bahrain because of safety risks. The advisory cited the ongoing threat of Iranian drone and missile attacks following the outbreak of hostilities on February 28.
That was an early indication that the attacks were already affecting the American presence beyond the battlefield.
What Happened In Saudi Arabia?
Saudi Arabia was also drawn into the retaliation almost immediately.
CENTCOM said a US service member was seriously wounded in an attack on US troops in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and later died from those injuries.
The same period also saw an attack involving the US Embassy in Riyadh. Two drones struck the embassy complex, causing a limited fire and material damage.
Saudi authorities described the incident during the wider wave of Iranian attacks, but the embassy strike itself should be described cautiously unless a source directly establishing the origin of the drones is cited.
The US response became more pronounced on March 8, when the State Department ordered non-emergency US government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia because of safety risks. Its subsequent advisory cited an ongoing threat from Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting American interests.
Why Was Qatar Important?
Qatar is home to Al Udeid Air Base, one of the most important American military installations in the Middle East.
Iranian attacks reached Qatar during the opening phase of the war, including US-linked military infrastructure. The attacks made Al Udeid part of the wider Iranian effort to put pressure on America's regional military network.
Qatar's location gives the base particular significance. A threat to Al Udeid is a threat to a major node supporting US military operations across the region.
The consequences also extended beyond the base itself. The US State Department has warned of an ongoing threat from Iranian drone and missile attacks in Qatar and significant disruption to commercial flights.
Why Did Kuwait Come Under Fire?
Kuwait hosts an important concentration of US military and logistical infrastructure, making it another part of the American network exposed to Iranian retaliation.
Iranian attacks continued to hit Kuwait as the conflict widened. Kuwait's Foreign Ministry explicitly condemned Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks that struck Kuwait International Airport and other vital facilities, including diplomatic missions. The ministry said one person was killed and others were injured.
By July, the attacks were continuing, with Kuwait again reporting casualties and material damage from an Iranian strike.
The significance of Kuwait lies in the way military pressure intersects with the country's role as a support and logistics hub for US forces. Repeated attacks therefore raise the security costs of maintaining that network even when individual strikes do not destroy major installations.
What Was Iran Targeting In The UAE?
The UAE was also subjected to repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks.
Abu Dhabi said Iranian attacks targeted infrastructure and civilian sites, and on March 1 it announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador and diplomatic mission.
The US State Department has also warned that Iran has publicly threatened locations in the UAE associated with the United States.
For Washington, the UAE presents a particular security challenge because it is simultaneously a close US partner, a major commercial and transport centre and a country where the United States has military interests.
The UAE has repeatedly stressed that it does not seek to be drawn into the conflict and that its territory and airspace should not be used to attack Iran.
What Did The Attacks Do To The US Presence?
The clearest consequence was a change in how the United States operated across the region.
The departure orders in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia show that the Iranian campaign affected diplomatic staffing as well as military deployments. Washington also tightened security measures around its personnel and facilities as the threat widened.
The attacks also exposed the geographic vulnerability of the US military network.
American forces are spread across several Gulf states, but that distribution creates multiple potential targets. A campaign against a base in Bahrain or Qatar can be accompanied by attacks on American interests in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or the UAE.
Iran did not need to destroy the entire US base network to affect it.
Repeated missile and drone attacks forced Washington to protect personnel and installations across several countries, evacuate some non-essential personnel and operate in an environment where even diplomatic sites could come under threat.
Why Are These Targets Strategically Important?
The target pattern reflects the architecture of American power in the Gulf.
Bahrain is important to US naval operations. Qatar hosts a major air hub. Kuwait supports the American military's regional logistics network. Saudi Arabia is a major US security partner and hosts American diplomatic and military interests. The UAE combines strategic geography with major economic, transport and security infrastructure.
Targeting this network allows Iran to impose costs on the United States without limiting the conflict to American forces directly involved in strikes on Iran.
It also places pressure on the Gulf governments that host US forces.
They must defend their territory against Iranian attacks while managing the consequences of their close security relationships with Washington.
From Bahrain To Riyadh
The Iranian campaign across the Gulf has therefore become a test of the durability of the US military presence in the region.
The pattern began with attacks on military positions and expanded to American interests and diplomatic facilities. Bahrain saw attacks followed by a US departure order. Saudi Arabia saw an attack on US troops and later an attack involving the US Embassy in Riyadh, followed by another departure order. Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE faced continuing missile and drone threats of their own.
The result has been a shift in the practical meaning of America's regional presence.
Iran has not needed to destroy US bases to affect them. It has shown that the network itself can be placed under sustained pressure, forcing Washington to devote more resources to force protection, alter diplomatic operations and rely more heavily on its Gulf partners to defend the environment in which American forces operate.