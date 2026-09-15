Saudi Issues Missile, Drone Alerts For Mecca, Jeddah As Houthi Threat Grows

Saudi Arabia has issued emergency alerts for possible missile and drone attacks covering Mecca, Jeddah and several other cities
The warnings come amid continuing Houthi attacks and threats to Saudi territory, energy infrastructure and Red Sea shipping
India has condemned the attacks, warning that they undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb
Saudi Arabia issued emergency warnings for possible missile and drone attacks covering Mecca, Jeddah, Taif, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan and AlUla, according to the Saudi Civil Defence.
The alerts come amid continuing Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and a wider escalation involving missile and drone threats across the region. Saudi authorities did not say that all the listed locations had been targeted or hit.
India Condemns Attacks
India has condemned recent attacks on Saudi territory, including civilian infrastructure and economic assets.
The Ministry of External Affairs said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the Houthi attacks and wider regional developments with the Saudi foreign minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
The MEA also added such attacks “undermine regional stability” and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb. India also said it continued to receive energy supplies from the region, according to the media briefing on Tuesday.
Shipping And Energy Risks
The latest alerts come amid repeated Houthi threats to Saudi energy infrastructure and shipping around the Bab el-Mandeb. Saudi cities have faced successive missile and drone alerts as the attacks have intensified.
Israel has also shared intelligence with Saudi Arabia amid the Houthi threat to oil facilities and the Bab el-Mandab, highlighting growing regional concern over attacks on energy and maritime infrastructure.
The latest Saudi alerts place several major population centres and strategic Red Sea locations under heightened precaution as the missile and drone threat continues.