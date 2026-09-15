US Air Force Admits Deploying Weapons In Orbit To Deter Rivals

Victoria Samson of the Secure World Foundation told Financial Times that it could be a space-based jammer, noting that the US has generally tried to avoid kinetic attacks that could create dangerous orbital debris. Clayton Swope of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, however, said Meink’s announcement was too vague to provide a clear deterrent. For China or Russia to understand the threat, he said, they would need at least a broad idea of the weapon’s destructive potential and what actions could trigger its use.