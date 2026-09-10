Will India Use ‘Cautious Language’ at BRICS Due to Trump’s Tariff Threats? Ex-Diplomat Srikumar Menon Explains

A.

In India's strategic view, BRICS is not perceived as the nucleus of a 'post-American' global order - rather, it is seen as a platform to secure a greater voice, better terms, and wider strategic options within an evolving multipolar system.

Factors like the grouping’s diversity, inherent internal rivalries and continued dependence on Western markets, technology and finance actually limit its ability to replace US-led institutions or the dollar. While China and Russia favour stronger de-dollarisation and alternative financial structures, India, Brazil and others remain focused on development, institutional reform, resilience and practical cooperation.

I see New Delhi’s approach as one of "calibrated multi-alignment." Through BRICS, India seeks fairer global governance and economic diversification, while simultaneously deepening its vital strategic, technology, defence, and economic ties with the United States. For India, BRICS serves as a stabilising safety net and a bargaining tool for a multipolar world—not as an alternative to American leadership, at least not anytime soon.