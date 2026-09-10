'How Trump Is Destroying US Dollar': Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on BRICS’ Shift Towards China’s Yuan

CIPS and CHATS: Average Daily Yuan Settlement Value, August 2021–June 2026. Yuan settlement volumes surged across both CIPS and CHATS before declining on the larger CHATS system. Photo: Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE).

CIPS and CHATS: Average Daily Yuan Settlement Value, August 2021–June 2026. Yuan settlement volumes surged across both CIPS and CHATS before declining on the larger CHATS system. Photo: Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE).