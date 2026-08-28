India Gets Javelin: How The US Anti-Tank Missile Works And Why It Matters

India has signed an agreement with the US to procure Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems.
The Javelin is a man-portable, medium-range, “fire-and-forget” weapon designed to defeat armoured targets.
Its infrared guidance and top-attack capability allow operators to engage targets and quickly move to cover.
India has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the United States to procure the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system for the Indian Army. The agreement follows the US State Department’s approval in 2025 of a possible sale estimated at $45.7 million.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed the agreement, describing it as a significant step in bilateral defence cooperation.
“The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defense industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defense industrial bases of both countries,” Gor said.
In a post on X, Gor said the deal was “a great step forward in the US-India defense relationship” and could open the door to co-production possibilities. He added that defence engagement between Washington and New Delhi was at “record high levels”.
What Is The Javelin Missile?
The FGM-148 Javelin is a man-portable, medium-range anti-tank guided missile developed by the Javelin Joint Venture of Lockheed Martin and RTX for the US military.
It is primarily designed to destroy armoured vehicles, including main battle tanks, but can also be used against bunkers, fortified positions, buildings and other battlefield targets, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the manufacturers.
The system consists of a missile contained in a disposable launch tube and a reusable Command Launch Unit (CLU), which provides the operator with day and thermal imaging capabilities.
The Javelin entered service with the US military in the 1990s and has since been adopted by several international customers.
How Does The Javelin Work?
The Javelin is known as a “fire-and-forget” weapon. Its imaging-infrared seeker allows the missile to guide itself towards a target after launch.
Before firing, the operator identifies the target through the CLU’s sight and places a cursor over it. The system then establishes a lock-on before the missile is launched.
Once fired, the missile does not require continuous guidance from the operator. This allows the soldier to move to another position, take cover or prepare to engage another target.
The weapon can attack using either a top-attack or direct-attack profile. In the top-attack mode, the missile rises before descending onto the target, allowing it to strike the comparatively less-protected upper sections of an armoured vehicle.
According to Lockheed Martin, this gives the operator greater survivability because the soldier can relocate immediately after firing.
Javeline Can Be Fired From Confined Positions
One of the Javelin’s important design features is its soft-launch system. Instead of immediately igniting its main rocket motor inside the launch tube, the missile is first pushed out of the tube before the motor starts. This reduces the danger from exhaust and allows the weapon to be used from relatively confined positions, including some buildings and bunkers.
The complete system weighs roughly 22 kg in configurations cited by CSIS, although the precise weight varies by component and configuration. The missile itself is significantly lighter than the complete launcher-and-command-unit system.
Its standard effective range is around 2.5 km, while current configurations can engage targets at distances of up to roughly 4 km under suitable conditions.
On Field Action
The Javelin has been used by US and allied forces in combat, including during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Its international profile grew substantially after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ukraine had already received Javelins from the US before the invasion and used the weapons against Russian armoured vehicles.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukrainian forces had been able to push back Russian troops in the early stages of the war “not least because they had the Javelins”, describing the system as having played a critical role.
The US has supplied thousands of Javelins to Ukraine. According to the information provided, more than 10,000 missiles had been supplied by September 2024.
The system has also been supplied to several other countries, including France, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
Why Does India Wants The Javelin?
India’s interest in the Javelin system dates back more than a decade. The weapon provides infantry with a portable anti-armour capability that can be deployed without relying on large vehicle-mounted systems.
Its fire-and-forget design is particularly significant because the operator does not have to remain exposed while guiding the missile after launch. The ability to attack from either the top or directly also gives the system flexibility against different types of targets.
Gor said the agreement creates opportunities for the defence industries of both countries to work more closely together. He also highlighted the possibility of future co-production.
The US Embassy said the Indian Army’s signing of the LOA marks another step in the defence relationship between the two countries.