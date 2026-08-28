Aga Ruhullah To Quit NC, Resign As Srinagar MP Over Article 370 Rift: Reports

NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has confirmed plans to resign from Parliament and quit the party.
He cited ideological differences over the National Conference’s stand on restoring Article 370.
His decision follows Farooq Abdullah’s challenge to resign and seek a fresh mandate.
National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has confirmed that he will resign from the Lok Sabha and quit the party after a direct challenge from party president Farooq Abdullah, NDTV reported.
Ruhullah, told NDTV, that he would formally submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker and NC president Farooq Abdullah on November 3, the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, who was killed in a terrorist IED blast.
Ruhullah plans to release his resignation letter and explain his decision at a public rally in Budgam on the same day.
“Yes, I am resigning from the party and as Srinagar MP. I have a few commitments before I formally submit my resignation. I have to disburse funds under MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme). I have also invited some MPs for a conference in Srinagar as part of my efforts to fight for restoration of J&K's constitutional rights,” he told NDTV.
Ruhullah has accused the National Conference leadership of abandoning its election promise to fight for the restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. He said the commitment was included in the party’s election manifesto but was dropped after the elections.
“During elections, they (NC) promised to fight for restoration of Article 370. They put it in their manifesto. But soon after winning elections, they reneged on their commitment,” he said.
Ruhullah rejected the argument that the BJP, which abrogated Article 370, would prevent its restoration.
“Wasn't BJP there when they made such a commitment in the election manifesto? It was the same BJP when they went to people with the commitment promising that they will fight for restoration of special status,” he said.
He added: “It's clear that they lied to people during elections and I will not be party to this lie and betrayal... My commitments do not change according to situations. I will follow my conviction and principles.”
The resignation follows a direct challenge from Farooq Abdullah, who had asked Ruhullah to resign and return to voters after the MP claimed his 2024 Lok Sabha victory was based on his personal credibility rather than the party’s mandate.
“If you think people voted for you, resign and go back to them. We will see how many votes you get,” Farooq Abdullah said in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Ruhullah responded: “It is not possible that Doctor sahib asks me for something and I send him back empty-handed.”
Ruhullah said he may contest the Srinagar by-election as an independent candidate.
“Once by-elections are announced, I will consult people and I may contest the by-election as an independent candidate,” he told NDTV.