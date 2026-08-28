Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir Deal With Penguin Fell Through Over Modi, RSS References: Reports

Sonia Gandhi’s India publishing deal for Belonging reportedly fell through over passages referring to Modi, RSS and Chinese intrusions.
According to HT, Gandhi declined to alter or remove several passages from the memoir.
PRHI denied dropping the book over editorial disagreements and said it remained “willing and keen” to publish.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s publishing arrangement with Penguin Random House India (PRHI) for her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love collapsed after she declined to make changes to passages concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Chinese intrusions, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Hindustan Times.
The 79-year-old Congress leader stood by the contents of the memoir, arguing that it was her account of her own life and that she would not agree to changes that could distort her narrative, HT reported.
The memoir is scheduled for worldwide publication on November 10 through Alfred A Knopf, a Penguin Random House imprint. In India, HarperCollins is reportedly close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the book, although it has not commented on the matter.
According to the reports, PRHI had raised objections to several portions of the manuscript. The disagreement eventually narrowed to three or four significant passages that Gandhi refused to alter or remove.
One of Gandhi’s aides told HT that the memoir contains her recollections of meetings with Modi, including his remarks about her. One such reference reportedly recalls one calling her a “Jersey cow” at a public rally in Gujarat in 2004.
“She has had a long career in politics, and therefore her memoir is expansive. She has certainly given her impressions of the Prime Minister and details of what happened when they met,” the aide said.
Penguin Denies Dispute Over Editorial Changes
Penguin India has rejected the suggestion that it decided against publishing the memoir because Gandhi refused to accept editorial changes.
“Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of Belonging in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish Belonging because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances,” Penguin India said in a statement.
PRHI said publishers have a responsibility to fact-check manuscripts and offer recommendations as part of the editorial process.
“As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book,” the statement added.
The company has declined to comment further on its confidential discussions with Gandhi.
What Is Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir About?
Belonging: A Journey of Love is expected to cover Gandhi’s life from her childhood in post-war Italy to her move to India and marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Gandhi has described the memoir as a personal account of her family, her experiences and the political and social changes she has witnessed over six decades.
Alfred A Knopf is scheduled to release the book internationally on November 10, while the Indian publishing arrangement is reportedly being finalised separately.