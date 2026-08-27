Learn From Nepal Floods: Local Bodies Urge PM Modi To Halt New Sikkim Hydropower Projects

The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt all new and proposed hydroelectric projects in Sikkim.
SIBLAC convenor Tseten Taski Bhutia demanded an independent, time-bound inquiry and a white paper on the ecological and security impacts of existing projects.
The demand follows a massive flash flood in Nepal, triggered by an avalanche in Tibet, which damaged at least 13 hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli corridors.
The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening (August 26, 2026) to halt new hydropower projects in the State and order an independent probe into existing ones.
The committee represents the Bhutia and Lepcha communities. Its convenor, Tseten Taski Bhutia, also serves as the chief advisor for the BJP in Sikkim and shared his sympathies with the flood victims. Bhutia wished success for the ongoing rescue operations.
Bhutia said, "The disaster in Nepal highlights the vulnerability of the Himalayan region, requiring a fresh assessment of development activities." He insisted that the Centre should reconsider plans for new hydroelectric projects on Sikkim’s rivers.
Lessons From Nepal
The Nepal Electricity Authority informed that at least 13 hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli River corridors suffered extensive damage.
An earthquake-induced avalanche of ice and rock at Tibet's Gyirong port triggered the disaster. This created high-speed flash floods that washed away entire roads and power projects and inundated villages.
The 111-megawatt Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Plant in Nepal's Rasuwa district was among the heavily affected facilities.
In response, the Government of Sikkim released a helpline number to assist Sikkim residents stranded or affected by the Nepal floods.
Demands For Sikkim
Bhutia called for a time-bound, neutral investigation into how current and planned power plants affect the environment, geology, and seismology. He said this probe must also evaluate the social and national security risks of these projects.
SIBLAC urged the Centre to publish a white paper containing the findings of this comprehensive assessment.
The committee stated its position on economic progress, noting that SIBLAC is "not against development, but not at the cost of the ecological and social security of India’s Himalayan frontier".
Sikkim Past Disasters
Sikkim has previously suffered severe damage from hydropower-related events. In October 2023, a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) destroyed the 1,200MW Teesta-III hydropower project in Chungthang.
The 2023 disaster heavily impacted downstream energy infrastructure along the Teesta River, proving Sikkim's high vulnerability to extreme weather and geological instability.