Learn From Nepal Floods: Local Bodies Urge PM Modi To Halt New Sikkim Hydropower Projects

The demand follows a massive flash flood in Nepal, triggered by an avalanche in Tibet, which damaged at least 13 hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli corridors.

SIBLAC convenor Tseten Taski Bhutia demanded an independent, time-bound inquiry and a white paper on the ecological and security impacts of existing projects.

The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt all new and proposed hydroelectric projects in Sikkim.

The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening (August 26, 2026) to halt new hydropower projects in the State and order an independent probe into existing ones.

The committee represents the Bhutia and Lepcha communities. Its convenor, Tseten Taski Bhutia, also serves as the chief advisor for the BJP in Sikkim and shared his sympathies with the flood victims. Bhutia wished success for the ongoing rescue operations.

Bhutia said, "The disaster in Nepal highlights the vulnerability of the Himalayan region, requiring a fresh assessment of development activities." He insisted that the Centre should reconsider plans for new hydroelectric projects on Sikkim’s rivers.

The Nepal Electricity Authority informed that at least 13 hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli River corridors suffered extensive damage.

An earthquake-induced avalanche of ice and rock at Tibet's Gyirong port triggered the disaster. This created high-speed flash floods that washed away entire roads and power projects and inundated villages.

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In response, the Government of Sikkim released a helpline number to assist Sikkim residents stranded or affected by the Nepal floods.

In view of the devastating flood in Nepal, the Government of Sikkim has released a helpline number for the assistance of Sikkim's people who may be stranded, affected, or in need of help. https://x.com/ANI/status/2092818031395348802